Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is wary of Manchester City's threatening attacking prowess which can end Liverpool's dream of making it into the semifinals of the Champions League but is confident of his side's chances. Klopp has managed the best record against Pep Guardiola across competitions, winning 5 and drawing two games of the total nine played against City. Liverpool and Manchester City will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Liverpool will have to play brave football if they have to get past a rampaging Manchester City side in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The two Premier League against were drawn against each other in the last eight draw that took place on Friday. Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to the blockbuster clash and is ready to hand Pep Guardiola another upset, this time on the big European stage. The German coach revealed details of his master plan to defeat City and is keen on repeating his previous heroics against Guardiola.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool might not be the favourites against a high flying Manchester City this season but are one of the rare teams to have floored the going to be Premier League champions in the Premier League. They are the only team who have thumped City in Guardiola’s only defeat in the English top flight, apart from that Klopp has a proven track record against Guardiola and has won against him more than any other manager. The latest being a 4-3 in the Premier League victory to stop the City juggernauts from having an invincible season.

After the draw was out, Klopp when asked about his team’s chances against City was of opinion that they can pull it off if they play brave, offensive and aggressive football. Going by Liverpool’s victorious outings in the season, they possess lightning firepower in their attacking unit with the likes of Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in their armoury and topping that with Klopp’s overwhelming record against Guardiola both in Germany and England, Liverpool stand a great chance of putting up a good show against their Premier League counterparts to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

“If we can put our specific, style, philosophy and mix it up with our attitude and stuff like this, being brave, then there is something in it for us. I love these games. They are fantastic for me and you know if you play City they do what they do at the highest level. They don’t defend the result, they go again. It’s cool. For sure the first one will be a really ­exciting game to watch,” said Klopp while talking about how he plans to upset Manchester Cty in their quest of a treble.

ALSO READ: Champions League: Buffon hails Madrid-Juventus clash as the battle of undaunted

Liverpool under Klopp have won five games and drawn two while losing only two in nine games against Manchester City. If those stats are anything to go by, Klopp knows how to counter a rampant attacking unit with the same iron. He had given Guardiola a taste of his own medicine earlier in the domestic league and can pull one over him yet again by launching his fabulous front three against a stern City defence. However, for Klopp, having Manchester City as their European opponents is not ‘cool’ but is of opinion that they will have an advantage of playing City for knowing them much better than any other side. “City is obviously one of the strongest teams in the competition; I have absolutely no problem with that, the good thing is we know more about Manchester City than we could know about any other team we could have faced. They beat us on their ground, but we played one and a quarter really good games until we were a man down. City know that. It is not that they thought we want to have Liverpool so that is all good,” said Klopp.

ALSO READ: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp bemoans fixture congestion post-Champions League quarter-final draw against Manchester City

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App