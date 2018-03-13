Speaking ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Champions League clash with Sevilla, Red Devils' head coach Jose Mourinho said that his former club Real Madrid are wasting their time if they are hoping to sign Red Devils ‘super stopper David De Gea. Mourinho, who guided Real Madrid to Copa del Rey in his debut season wants the La Liga giants to start looking for other alternatives rather than cutting a deal with Manchester United for de Gea. Mourinho added that he expects De Gea to stay with Manchester United for a longer period of time.

"I don't know what Real Madrid's intentions are, but if I were them, I would think of another player." Mourinho added

De Gea, who almost joined the Los Blancos in a straight swap deal with Columbian stopper and current Madrid No 1 Keylor Navas is still contracted with the Red Devils untill 2019. With Zinedine Zidane’s side still showing no signs of stopping their pursuit for United’s No 1 stopper, an optimistic Jose Mourinho assured that David De gea will remain a key figure for Manchester United. Mourinho expects De Gea to stay with the Red Devils for a longer period of time. De Gea has been fruitful for United this season with the highest number of clean sheets in the Premier League.

Speaking about the certain future of former Atletico Madrid keeper ahead of United’s Champions League clash with Sevilla on Tuesday, Mourinho said that he doesn’t know what Real Madrid’s intentions are but its better if they start thinking about signing another goalkeeper. “I think he will stay,” Mourinho was quoted as saying before his side’s encounter with the La Liga club. “I don’t know what Real Madrid’s intentions are, but if I were them, I would think of another player.” Mourinho added.

