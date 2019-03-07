Manchester United beat PSG 3-1: Manchester United defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 and entered the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Romelu Lukaku (2' & 20') and Marcus Rashford (90+4') were the heroes for Red Devils against PSG last night. While for PSG Juan Bernat Velasco (12') was the lone scorer.

Manchester United beat PSG 3-1: The Red Devils on Thursday reserved their berth for the quarter-finals in the UEFA Champions Leauge. After crushing the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-1 in the round of 16, second leg match, Manchester United surpassed with 3-3 aggregate. It was an extravaganza as Man U registered their one of the most exciting and thrilling triumph. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had suggested his troop to score an early goal which will pile on the misery on opponent and star player Romelu Lukaku did the same by hitting the nets in the 2nd minute of the game.

The team which was playing without their front line stars Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Alexis Sanchez, once again proved that the form is temporary but the class always remains constant. With super performances from Romelu Lukaku how struck twice (2 and 30 minutes) was the hero of the show, but with a magical strike in the 90+4th minute Marcus Rashford steal the show as he converted a controversial penalty into the last nail in coffin for PSG and secured a place for Manchester United in super 8.

A lone goal for PSG was hit by Juan Bernat Velasco in the 12th minute but in front of Lukaku magic, Berrant’s score went in vain. With 1-3 win and 3-3 aggregate, Manchester United left PSG forward Kylin Mbappe in tears.

The outstanding performance also added fuel to speculations that the Solskjaer is likely to get the permanent job by the Reds.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More