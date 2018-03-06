The second leg of Champions League round of 16 clash between Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid will be played at Parc des Princes Stadium on Tuesday night. The match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 01:15 AM India time. The PSG vs Real Madrid match can be live streamed on Sonyliv.com.

All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe as Neymar will miss the crucial game against Real Madrid due to injury

Paris Saint Germain will have a monumental deficit to overcome when they host a resurgent Real Madrid to play the second leg of Champions League’s round of 16 game on Tuesday at Parc des Princes. PSG lost the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu 3-1 and their hopes of salvaging anything from the return leg was dented after talisman Neymar sustained a horrific injury last week during a Ligue 1 match. PSG will be heavily relying on Kylian Mbappe to put one over Real Madrid.

Unai Emery still has all of his first teamers at his disposal but, undoubtedly, Neymar will be sorely missed. On Real Madrid’s front, Zinedine Zidane’s men have found the lost form back again and are riding high on confidence after a string of sensational performances lately.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of PSG vs Real Madrid?

PSG vs Real Madrid match can be seen on Sonyliv.com. You can also catch the Champions League game on the go as well on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the PSG vs Real Madrid match?

The match is on March 7, 2017, and the time of the match is 01:15 AM India time. The match will be held at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Champions League game? Which TV channel will have the PSG vs Real Madrid match live?

The PSG vs Real Madrid Champions League match can be seen live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

What are the squads for PSG vs Real Madrid match?

Paris Saint-Germain: Areola; Alves, Silva, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Rabiot, Motta, Verratti; Di Maria, Cavani, Mbappe

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Ronaldo, Benzema

