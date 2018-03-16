Current title holder Real Madrid after downing PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League have been drawn against Juventus in the quarterfinals. The clash will be a repeat of the Champions League final in Cardiff last year where Real lifted their second successive title after downing Juventus 4-1. Premier League leaders Manchester City will face Liverpool, the only team they have tasted a defeat from in the English top flight this season. Sevilla after downing Manchester United in the last-16 will be up against a high flying Bayern Munich side in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Lionel Messi led Barcelona will be facing Serie A giants Roma as one of the favourites to make it into the semifinals.

The Champions League quarterfinal draws are out and some mouthwatering clashes have been lined up for the football fans who cannot wait for the European football action to return back to business. Premier League leaders Manchester City, who were handed their only defeat of the season by Liverpool, have been paired up against their English counterparts for two respective blockbuster nights of football at the Anfield and the Etihad respectively. Reigning champions Real Madrid will be facing Juventus in the last eight for a spot in the semifinals of a competition they have won last two years in succession.

La Liga leaders Barcelona will be weighing up their chances of qualifying in the semis against Serie A giants Roma, who downed Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the return leg of their last-16 clash to progress on the advantage of an away goal with the aggregate scoreline of 2-2. Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich will face Sevilla in the last eight of the competition. The Spanish side will come into the game on a confident note after humbling a sorry Manchester United at Old Trafford in the return leg of their last-16 encounter. The first legs will take place on April 3/4. The returns will be a week later on April 10/11.

Here are the Champions League quarterfinals draw in full:

Barcelona vs Roma

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich

Juventus vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Manchester City

The official result of the #UCLdraw. Predict the final… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YAlLd1tWJK — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 16, 2018

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have been rampant across competitions this season, while no team had been able to break their dominance Jurgen Klopp masterminded a 4-3 outclassing in the Premier League to shatter their hopes of remaining invincible. A repeat of the epic tie will be on display in the Champions League when two of the best-attacking sides will clash against each other for a place in the top four of the competition. Liverpool who raced past Porto in the last-16 will host Pep Guardiola’s high flying side at Anfield in the first leg. City cemented their spot in the last eight by beating Basel 6-2 on aggregate, after thumping them 4-0 in the first leg, City lost the return tie 2-1 but progressed on the superiority of goals.

Real Madrid vs Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo led Real Madrid may have failed to hit their top game in the La Liga this season, but they have proved their mettle in the Champions League with a resounding display against favourites Paris Saint Germain in their last-16 clash of the competition. Meanwhile, Juventus got past Tottenham to make a place for them in the quarterfinals. The meeting will be a repeat of last year final which Real won 4-1 to bag their second successive title. Real have won three of the last four Champions League titles, missing out in 2015 when they were ousted by the Serie A giants.

Barcelona vs Roma

After Lionel Messi’s superlative display at the Camp Nou, Barcelona eased past Chelsea with a 3-0 victory and will be coming into the clash against Roma as favourites. The Serie A giants meanwhile, showcased a gritty display against Shakhtar to manage a place in the last eight of the competition. Barcelona have been in ruthless form in the La Liga this season ruling the top spot and will be happy to be paired up against a moderate Roma side.

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich

After upsetting Manchester United at Old Trafford, Sevilla will be aiming to put up another good show against German leaders Bayern Munich, who have enjoyed a sublime run in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League. Bayern progressed in the last eight with a thumping 5-0 victory over Besiktas with Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller scoring doubles.

