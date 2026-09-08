Champions League Schedule Today: From Real Madrid vs Inter Milan to Porto vs Man City, Check All Matches, Venues, Timings, TV Broadcast, Live Streaming and More

Champions League Schedule Today: The UEFA Champions League returns with a blockbuster set of fixtures on Tuesday, with Real Madrid hosting Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu and Manchester City travelling to face Porto. Aston Villa will also begin their Champions League campaign away to Club Brugge, while AEK Athens take on LASK Linz in another opening-day fixture. Here are all the details, including today’s Champions League matches, venues, timings, TV broadcast and live streaming details.

Champions League Schedule Today: All Matches

AEK Athens vs LASK Linz: 10:15 PM IST, OPAP Arena, Athens, Greece

10:15 PM IST, OPAP Arena, Athens, Greece Club Brugge vs Aston Villa: 10:15 PM IST, Jan Breydel Stadium, Brugge, Belgium

10:15 PM IST, Jan Breydel Stadium, Brugge, Belgium Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: 12:30 AM IST, Signal Iduna Park, Aue, Germany

12:30 AM IST, Signal Iduna Park, Aue, Germany FC Porto vs Manchester City: 12:30 AM IST, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

12:30 AM IST, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal Lille vs Real Betis: 12:30 AM IST, Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France

12:30 AM IST, Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France Real Madrid vs Internazionale: 12:30 AM IST, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: Champions League Highlight Fixture

Tuesday’s Champions League schedule features arguably the biggest matchup of the opening day, with Real Madrid taking on Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants will look to begin their European campaign strongly at home, while Inter will aim to make a statement against one of the competition’s most successful clubs.

FC Porto vs Manchester City Champions League Match

Manchester City will begin their Champions League campaign away from home against FC Porto at the Estádio do Dragão. The Premier League side will be looking to start their European journey with a positive result against the Portuguese club.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Champions League Match

Aston Villa return to the Champions League as they travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium. Villa will be aiming to make a strong start to their European campaign after securing Champions League football once again.

Where to Watch Champions League Matches Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the UEFA Champions League matches live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch Champions League Matches Live Streaming?

The Champions League matches will be available for live streaming on the Sony Liv app in India.

Champions League Schedule Today: All You Need to Know