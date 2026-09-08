LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Champions League Schedule Today: From Real Madrid vs Inter Milan to Porto vs Man City, Check All Matches, Venues, Timings, TV Broadcast, Live Streaming and More

Champions League Schedule Today: From Real Madrid vs Inter Milan to Porto vs Man City, Check All Matches, Venues, Timings, TV Broadcast, Live Streaming and More

Champions League Schedule Today: The UEFA Champions League returns with a blockbuster set of fixtures on Tuesday, with Real Madrid hosting Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu and Manchester City travelling to face Porto. Aston Villa will also begin their Champions League campaign away to Club Brugge, while AEK Athens take on LASK Linz in another opening-day fixture. Here are all the details, including today's Champions League matches, venues, timings, TV broadcast and live streaming details.

Champions League Schedule Today: From Real Madrid vs Inter Milan to Porto vs Man City, Check All Matches, Venues, Timings, TV Broadcast, Live Streaming and More
Champions League Schedule Today: From Real Madrid vs Inter Milan to Porto vs Man City, Check All Matches, Venues, Timings, TV Broadcast, Live Streaming and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 16:43 IST

Champions League Schedule Today: The UEFA Champions League returns with a blockbuster set of fixtures on Tuesday, with Real Madrid hosting Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu and Manchester City travelling to face Porto. Aston Villa will also begin their Champions League campaign away to Club Brugge, while AEK Athens take on LASK Linz in another opening-day fixture. Here are all the details, including today’s Champions League matches, venues, timings, TV broadcast and live streaming details.

Champions League Schedule Today: All Matches

  • AEK Athens vs LASK Linz: 10:15 PM IST, OPAP Arena, Athens, Greece
  • Club Brugge vs Aston Villa: 10:15 PM IST, Jan Breydel Stadium, Brugge, Belgium
  • Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: 12:30 AM IST, Signal Iduna Park, Aue, Germany
  • FC Porto vs Manchester City: 12:30 AM IST, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal
  • Lille vs Real Betis: 12:30 AM IST, Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France
  • Real Madrid vs Internazionale: 12:30 AM IST, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: Champions League Highlight Fixture

Tuesday’s Champions League schedule features arguably the biggest matchup of the opening day, with Real Madrid taking on Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants will look to begin their European campaign strongly at home, while Inter will aim to make a statement against one of the competition’s most successful clubs.

You Might Be Interested In

FC Porto vs Manchester City Champions League Match

Manchester City will begin their Champions League campaign away from home against FC Porto at the Estádio do Dragão. The Premier League side will be looking to start their European journey with a positive result against the Portuguese club.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Champions League Match

Aston Villa return to the Champions League as they travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium. Villa will be aiming to make a strong start to their European campaign after securing Champions League football once again.

Where to Watch Champions League Matches Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the UEFA Champions League matches live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch Champions League Matches Live Streaming?

The Champions League matches will be available for live streaming on the Sony Liv app in India.

Champions League Schedule Today: All You Need to Know

  • AEK Athens vs LASK Linz: 10:15 PM IST
  • Club Brugge vs Aston Villa: 10:15 PM IST
  • Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: 12:30 AM IST
  • FC Porto vs Manchester City: 12:30 AM IST
  • Lille vs Real Betis: 12:30 AM IST
  • Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: 12:30 AM IST
  • TV Broadcast in India: Sony Sports Network
  • Live Streaming in India: Sony Liv app
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Champions League Schedule Today: From Real Madrid vs Inter Milan to Porto vs Man City, Check All Matches, Venues, Timings, TV Broadcast, Live Streaming and More
Tags: Champions League

RELATED News

Porto vs Man City Champions League Match Prediction: Will New-Look Man City Start on Winning Note? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Match Prediction: Can Jose Mourinho Start on Winning Note in Champions League? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Jason Gillespie Exposes Pakistan Cricket Board: ‘PCB Still Owes Me Thousands of Dollars’ as Former Coach Slams Aaqib Javed

ENG vs PAK: Check England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Who is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians Batter Smashes Record-Breaking 173 Off 64 Balls, Hits 12 Sixes in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

LATEST NEWS

Karavali MMS Incident: What Happened In The Viral Video Controversy?

Raymond Hits Lifetime High as Aerospace and Defence Transformation Powers Market Breakout

How Much Screen Time Does Yash Have In Ramayana Part 1? Ravana’s Role May Surprise Fans

Champions League Schedule Today: From Real Madrid vs Inter Milan to Porto vs Man City, Check All Matches, Venues, Timings, TV Broadcast, Live Streaming and More

Sudarshan Pharma Eyes Global Growth with Proposed 9.5% Stake in US-Based MedTherapy Biotechnology

Ajay’s Café makes strong Mumbai Debut as 2,500 Customers turn up on Opening Day

The Mystery of The 17-Minute Viral Video: Who Started It?

‘Worms Came Out of Her Mouth’: Rewa Hospital Family Alleges Shocking Neglect of Woman on Ventilator

Who is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians Batter Smashes Record-Breaking 173 Off 64 Balls, Hits 12 Sixes in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

World Avocado Organisation Deepens Its India Focus with 2026 Campaign, Bringing Avocados Closer to Everyday Indian Cuisine!

Champions League Schedule Today: From Real Madrid vs Inter Milan to Porto vs Man City, Check All Matches, Venues, Timings, TV Broadcast, Live Streaming and More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Champions League Schedule Today: From Real Madrid vs Inter Milan to Porto vs Man City, Check All Matches, Venues, Timings, TV Broadcast, Live Streaming and More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Champions League Schedule Today: From Real Madrid vs Inter Milan to Porto vs Man City, Check All Matches, Venues, Timings, TV Broadcast, Live Streaming and More
Champions League Schedule Today: From Real Madrid vs Inter Milan to Porto vs Man City, Check All Matches, Venues, Timings, TV Broadcast, Live Streaming and More
Champions League Schedule Today: From Real Madrid vs Inter Milan to Porto vs Man City, Check All Matches, Venues, Timings, TV Broadcast, Live Streaming and More
Champions League Schedule Today: From Real Madrid vs Inter Milan to Porto vs Man City, Check All Matches, Venues, Timings, TV Broadcast, Live Streaming and More

QUICK LINKS