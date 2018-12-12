Tottenham Hotspur snatched a late equaliser against Barcelona to progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League. Spurs were level on points with Inter Milan before the match and required to match the result of Inter who were playing PSV Eindhoven in Milan.

Spurs were on the back-foot straightaway against a Barcelona side who were playing with a second-string team without the likes of Messi and Suarez. Ousmane Dembele who has been a divisive personality for Barcelona faithful opened the scoring for the home team in the 7th minute after a quick counter-attack following a Spurs corner. Young full-back Kyle Walker-Peters was at fault allowing Dembele to waltz past him too easily around the half-way line before coolly slotting the ball past Spurs keeper Lloris.

Spurs tried to fight back after the early setback with Heu-Ming Son going close to equalising but Barcelona keeper Cillessen was on-hand to thwart the danger. Phillipe Coutinho playing a much-attacking role in the absence of Messi hit the post after a mazy run just before half-time.

In the second half, Spurs came out with much more intent and intensity troubling the Barcelona back-line goalkeeper regularly but was unable to make the breakthrough. Lionel Messi was introduced to seize some control by Barcelona but Spurs’ pressure was incessant. Spurs introduced Erik Lamela and Fernando Llorente to add to their attacking options.

Coutinho was unlucky again as another shot rebounded against the post and on the counter-attack, Harry Kane slipped Lucas Moura through on goal who finished expertly past Cillesen to give Spurs a huge equaliser in the 85th minute. Spurs were able to hold on to the draw and Inter Milan failed to win their match leading Spurs into the knockout rounds courtesy of a better head-to-head record based on away goals.

Inter Milan now slip to the Europa League after finishing 3rd in their qualifying group. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was really happy and wanted to congratulate the players who he thought were fantastic. He labelled it as a massive effort and was happy for their fans who were there, in London and around the world as it was so important for the club to go to the next stage of the Champions League. Spurs will now face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday while Barcelona plays Levante on Sunday.

