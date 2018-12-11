Tottenham sits 3rd in the Premier League table but their squad is relatively short on numbers and with fatigue playing its part, any injury to any key player at this busy period would threaten their ability to be competitive on every front.

Tottenham Hotspur travels to Barcelona in the Champions League knowing that a win or matching Inter Milan’s result would certainly see them progress to the knockout rounds of the tournament. Tottenham have a better head-to-head record against their nearest competitors Inter Milan courtesy of the away goal rule after beating them 1-0 in Wembley a fortnight ago.

Barcelona, on the other hand, has secured qualification as group winners from Group B and would like to give their fringe players an opportunity for some playing time. Tottenham would be hoping that resting some players in the weekend matches would benefit them and they could try to overpower the Barca reserves, but even after all this, Barcelona at home at the Camp Nou will always be an uphill task for any team.

Tottenham sits 3rd in the Premier League table but their squad is relatively short on numbers and with fatigue playing its part, any injury to any key player at this busy period would threaten their ability to be competitive on every front. Their performances tend to be better when all Kane, Eriksen and Alli are on the pitch together and along with the industrious Heu-Ming Son they have a formidable attack.

Barcelona sits atop the La Liga but this season is not as straightforward as the table suggests having lost 2 games and drawing a further 4 games. In the Champions League, though, their form has been imperious winning 4 of the 5 games so far in the group stage with inter managing to hold them to a draw at the San Siro.

Inter Milan play PSV Eindhoven in the other match of the group knowing they would have to win to have a chance to progress and hope that Barcelona does them a favour and hold off Tottenham.

When is the match?

The match will start on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at 1:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the match?

The live coverage of the match will be available on Sony TEN 2 and TEN 2 HD as well as Sonyliv.com and Sony LIV app.

What are the probable teams?

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Vermaelen, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Denis, Alena, Coutinho; Messi, Munir.

Tottenham: Lloris; Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Dier; Alli, Eriksen, Son; Kane.

