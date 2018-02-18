Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace to sink Paris Saint Germain in the opening leg of Real Madrid's last-16 tie in the Champions League, whereas, Neymar dazzled on the pitch but failed to score for his side. But for former Barcelona midfielder Xavi, it was Neymar who had a better outing than Ronaldo who scored a penalty and a knee goal.

Neymar or Ronaldo? The debate was expected to settle down when Real Madrid took on Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the opening leg of their Champions League last-16 clash, but it only made things more sophisticated. The fans were left divided between the two sects praising the display of their respective favourite big boys, one in the pure whites while other in the shiny black. While one was largely impressive the other was equally effective. Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace to show PSG, the reigning champions’ astounding pedigree in the Champions League. PSG succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu despite dazzling display from Neymar.

While Ronaldo may have played a crucial role in Real Madrid’s victory, former Barcelona legend Xavi was of opinion that Neymar had a far better outing in the game than the Madrid forward. Defending his former Barca teammate’s performance in the tie, Xavi said that it was unfair to put Neymar under the scanner when what Ronaldo did was just score from a penalty and a ‘knee’ goal. Ronaldo’s brace and a late strike from Marcelo rounded off Real’s win in the first leg, earning them a decent 2-goal advantage ahead of the returning leg in Paris.

While Neymar was criticised for his ordinary outing and not managing to find the back of the net for his team when required, Ronaldo became the first ever player to score a magnificent 100 goals in a Real Madrid shirt. Ronaldo also took his Champions League goals tally to a staggering 117. He first slotted in a brilliant penalty awarded to Real after a foul on Toni Kroos and then scored his second from a Marco Asensio cross. He used his knee to put the ball behind the PSG keeper, but on the day it was enough to put his side on pole position in the game.

However, for Xavi, it was Neymar who was better on the ball going forward and continuously threatened the Madrid defence. “They said that Cristiano was still better than Neymar,” Xavi said in an interview with So Foot. “No, no, it’s unfair, he added.

“What did Ronaldo do in the game? He scored a penalty and a knee goal…

“But what about the dangerous situations created by Neymar? And the counter-attacks that he launched, the fear that he sowed in Madrid?” he explained.

PSG and Real Madrid are set to meet once again in the returning leg in Paris and Neymar will once again be up against his Ballon d’Or rival and will look to prove his mettle.

Well, here are the highlights of Real’s 3-1 win over PSG, judge for yourself.