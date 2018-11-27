Liverpool's Champions League history is big in terms of winning 5 trophies till now. The England club is in great form to turn the tables this season with great squad depth and inspirational coach Jurgen Klopp to lead them to glory. Liverpool won their last premier league match 3-0 against Watford. Liverpool is looking in great form to win their upcoming match against PSG in France.

Sadio Mane the Liverpool striker will be a doubt for tomorrow’s clash against PSG. Liverpool is struggling in the Champions League recently as the last match for Liverpool turned out to be lost cause for the team. Liverpool was the finalist team last season to take Real Madrid in final which they lost 3-1. Liverpool this year is a very strong group and won their last match against Watford 3-0, in that Sadio Mane gave a brilliant assist to Mohammad Salah for his second goal. Now, Sadio Mane is a doubt for Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain due to illness. Sadio Mane started and went the distance in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Watford at the weekend, assisting on Mohamed Salah’s 67th-minute opener. However, the Senegal star has been unwell during the last 24 hours, and could now miss Wednesday night’s crunch Group C clash as a result.

Liverpool will train at Melwood on Tuesday morning ahead of their flight to the French capital, and manager Jurgen Klopp intends to give Mane every chance of recovering in time to be part of his traveling party. A final decision will be taken after tomorrow’s session. Mane is scheduled to appear alongside Klopp at a pre-match press conference at Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening, and his absence from the Reds squad would be a sizeable blow to their chances of recording a vital victory. The win on Wednesday and Liverpool would be all-but-certain of a place in the last 16, but a draw or defeat would leave them needing a result in their final group match against Napoli at Anfield in a fortnight’s time.

