In another exciting encounter of Champions trophy 2018, India beat Argentina by 2-1. It was the second win for team India as they had thrashed arch-rival Pakistan in the opening game and on Sunday, June 24, Men in Blue crushed Argentina. From the starting of the match, PR Sreejesh and company were in the driving seat as the team scored 2 goals in the first-half. Harmanpreet Singh stated the goal series and was followed by Mandeep Singh. Although Argentina pulled a goal back and kept their hopes alive till the halftime.

The Indian squad did their work in the first half and just needed to save their goal post in the second half of the game. The strategy worked and India’s 1 goal lead was converted to the victory against Argentina. Although, defeating the white and sky blues was not so easy, but the way Indian players performed it looked like they were playing a practice for the finals.

HT| The Indian Men's Hockey Team keep up the momentum with a fine performance in the first half, as @13harmanpreet and @mandeepsingh995 score a goal each in their second game of the Rabobank Men's Hockey Champions Trophy on 24th June.#IndiaKaGame #INDvARG #HCT2018 pic.twitter.com/OaIq7RjhNn — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 24, 2018

Indian striker Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh did a fabulous job by putting the ball in opponents net. Performing equally well, India defender and goalkeeper avoided many shots from Argentina. Skipper and goalkeeper PR Shreejesh saved a powerful shot from opponents with the left hand and stunned everyone with a super save.

29' @13harmanpreet's shot from the set-piece is blocked by the Argentine defense. India will take a 1 goal lead into the second half of this game. 🇮🇳2⃣-1⃣🇦🇷#IndiaKaGame #INDvARG #HCT2018 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 24, 2018

Squads:

Argentina: Vivaldi Juan (GK), Gonzalo Peillat, Juan Gilardi, Pedro Ibarra, Santiago Tarazona, Maico, Casella, Matias Paredes, Joaquin Menini, Lucas Vila, Ignacio Ortiz, Juan Lopez, Nicolas Torre Della, Isidorro Ibarra, Tomas Santiago, Rey Matias, Lucas Martinez, Agustin Bugallo

India: Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surendra Kumar, Lalit Upadhyay, Sardar Singh, PR Sreejesh, Varun Kumar, SV Sunil, Chinglensana Singh, Viver Prasad.

