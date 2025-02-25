Home
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  Sports»
  • Champions Trophy 2025: Australia vs South Africa Match Delayed Due To Rain In Rawalpindi

Champions Trophy 2025: Australia vs South Africa Match Delayed Due To Rain In Rawalpindi

The Champions Trophy 2025 clash between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi has been delayed due to rain, with the toss postponed and further disruptions expected.

Champions Trophy 2025: Australia vs South Africa Match Delayed Due To Rain In Rawalpindi


The highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 clash between Australia and South Africa has been delayed due to persistent rain at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Continuous drizzle has kept the covers on, preventing the toss from taking place and leaving fans and players in suspense.

Weather Disrupts Another Australia vs South Africa Clash

This is not the first time that rain has affected an Australia vs South Africa encounter in an ICC tournament. Past matches between these two teams have often been impacted by weather, leading to dramatic finishes and controversies due to rain-affected rules.

Both teams entered this match with strong performances in their opening games. South Africa dominated Afghanistan, while Australia made headlines with the highest successful run chase in ICC event history, chasing 325 runs in their first match.

Weather Forecast: More Delays Expected?

The AccuWeather forecast does not bring good news for cricket fans. At the scheduled start time, the chance of rain was 50%, leading to the delayed toss. While the probability was expected to slightly decrease to 49% and 46% over the next few hours, it was predicted to rise to 75% from 6 PM local time, indicating a strong likelihood of further disruptions.

The uncertain weather conditions have left fans frustrated, but there is still hope that at least a reduced-overs match might be possible before the rain completely washes out the game.

Australia vs South Africa Squads

Australia Squad:

  • Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha.

South Africa Squad:

  • Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch.

Where to Watch Australia vs South Africa Live?

  • Television Broadcast: Star Sports, Sports18
  • Live Streaming: JioCinema (India), Fubo TV (USA)

Fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide are hoping that the weather improves to allow some play. However, if the rain continues, both teams will receive one point each, which could affect their qualification scenarios for the next stage of the Champions Trophy 2025.

