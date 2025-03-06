Champions Trophy 2025: Can New Zealand Stop India’s Dominance In Dubai?

With New Zealand and India set for a thrilling final, the Blackcaps will aim to leverage their experience from the group-stage match.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is optimistic about the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy final against India, set to take place on Sunday in Dubai. Despite their group-stage loss to India, Santner believes the Kiwis can take positives from that match as they gear up for the ultimate showdown.

New Zealand Secure Spot in the Final with Win Over South Africa

On Wednesday, New Zealand booked their place in the final after a commanding 50-run victory against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium. Kane Williamson (102) and Rachin Ravindra (108) starred with the bat, forging a 164-run partnership to lay the foundation for a massive 360-run total. Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (49*) added the finishing touches with explosive cameos.

With the ball, Santner led from the front, claiming 3/43, while Rachin Ravindra (1/20) and Glenn Phillips (2/27) chipped in with key breakthroughs to restrict South Africa’s chase.

Santner Reflects on Previous Encounter with India

Despite suffering a 44-run defeat to India in the group stage, Santner is confident that his team can learn from that experience. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he emphasized the importance of understanding the conditions and fine-tuning their strategies.

“Being there and putting them under pressure at times last game was good for us,” said Santner. “We got a look at them, and they got a look at us. Our big boys bowled extremely well, and winning the toss might be nice as well.”

New Zealand, who won the Champions Trophy in 2000 against India, are now on the cusp of their second ICC ODI title, ending a 25-year drought.

Matt Henry Injury Update

New Zealand faced a potential setback in the semifinal when pace spearhead Matt Henry injured his shoulder while attempting a catch in the 29th over. He briefly left the field for treatment but later returned to bowl the 44th over, finishing with figures of 2/43.

Providing an update on Henry’s condition, Santner stated, “We have to wait and see how Matt Henry’s shoulder is. It’s a bit sore, but we’ll assess it in the coming days.”

Kiwis Ready for High-Stakes Clash Against India

With New Zealand and India set for a thrilling final, the Blackcaps will aim to leverage their experience from the group-stage match. Having a balanced squad with experienced campaigners and dynamic all-rounders, New Zealand is determined to challenge India and script history in Dubai.

