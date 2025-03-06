Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Champions Trophy 2025: Can New Zealand Stop India’s Dominance In Dubai?

Champions Trophy 2025: Can New Zealand Stop India’s Dominance In Dubai?

With New Zealand and India set for a thrilling final, the Blackcaps will aim to leverage their experience from the group-stage match.

Champions Trophy 2025: Can New Zealand Stop India’s Dominance In Dubai?

Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Santner


New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is optimistic about the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy final against India, set to take place on Sunday in Dubai. Despite their group-stage loss to India, Santner believes the Kiwis can take positives from that match as they gear up for the ultimate showdown.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

New Zealand Secure Spot in the Final with Win Over South Africa

On Wednesday, New Zealand booked their place in the final after a commanding 50-run victory against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium. Kane Williamson (102) and Rachin Ravindra (108) starred with the bat, forging a 164-run partnership to lay the foundation for a massive 360-run total. Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (49*) added the finishing touches with explosive cameos.

With the ball, Santner led from the front, claiming 3/43, while Rachin Ravindra (1/20) and Glenn Phillips (2/27) chipped in with key breakthroughs to restrict South Africa’s chase.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Santner Reflects on Previous Encounter with India

Despite suffering a 44-run defeat to India in the group stage, Santner is confident that his team can learn from that experience. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he emphasized the importance of understanding the conditions and fine-tuning their strategies.

“Being there and putting them under pressure at times last game was good for us,” said Santner. “We got a look at them, and they got a look at us. Our big boys bowled extremely well, and winning the toss might be nice as well.”

New Zealand, who won the Champions Trophy in 2000 against India, are now on the cusp of their second ICC ODI title, ending a 25-year drought.

Matt Henry Injury Update

New Zealand faced a potential setback in the semifinal when pace spearhead Matt Henry injured his shoulder while attempting a catch in the 29th over. He briefly left the field for treatment but later returned to bowl the 44th over, finishing with figures of 2/43.

Providing an update on Henry’s condition, Santner stated, “We have to wait and see how Matt Henry’s shoulder is. It’s a bit sore, but we’ll assess it in the coming days.”

Kiwis Ready for High-Stakes Clash Against India

With New Zealand and India set for a thrilling final, the Blackcaps will aim to leverage their experience from the group-stage match. Having a balanced squad with experienced campaigners and dynamic all-rounders, New Zealand is determined to challenge India and script history in Dubai.

ALSO READ: ‘He Is A Clown’, Jason Gillespie Slams Aaqib Javed Amid Pakistan Cricket Controversy

Filed under

India vs New Zealand Mitchell Santner

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China’s Defense Budget Surpasses $245 Billion, Dominates India’s Defense Budget

China’s Defense Budget Surpasses $245 Billion, Dominates India’s Defense Budget

Mushfiqur Rahim Announces Retirement From ODIs After 19-Year Career

Mushfiqur Rahim Announces Retirement From ODIs After 19-Year Career

US Pushes For Zero Tariff On Car Imports As Tesla Gears Up For India Entry

US Pushes For Zero Tariff On Car Imports As Tesla Gears Up For India Entry

Why Was Rahul Gandhi Fined For Mere ₹200 By A Lucknow Court? Here’s All About The Case

Why Was Rahul Gandhi Fined For Mere ₹200 By A Lucknow Court? Here’s All About...

“No Fresh FIRs To Be Lodged Against Udhayanidhi Stalin Over His Sanatan Dharma Remarks”: SC

“No Fresh FIRs To Be Lodged Against Udhayanidhi Stalin Over His Sanatan Dharma Remarks”: SC

Entertainment

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo Brothers Give A Massive Update

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard