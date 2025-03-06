Champions Trophy 2025: David Miller Sets New Record For Fastest 100, Surpasses Sehwag

David Miller’s record-breaking century in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be remembered as one of the finest knocks in the tournament’s history.

South African batter David Miller etched his name in history by breaking Virender Sehwag’s long-standing record for the fastest century in Champions Trophy history. During the second semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on March 5, Miller smashed a stunning century in just 67 balls, surpassing Sehwag’s 77-ball record set in 2002.

David Miller’s Record-Breaking Knock

Miller reached his 100-run milestone by running two runs on the last ball of the match. His power-packed innings included 10 boundaries and four sixes, displaying his exceptional striking ability. However, despite his valiant effort, South Africa fell short, losing to New Zealand by 50 runs.

DAVID MILLER IN ICC ODI KNOCK-OUTS: 🇿🇦

– 56*(51) in 2013 CT Semifinal.

– 49(18) in 2015 WC Semifinal.

– 101(116) in 2023 WC Semifinal.

– 100*(67) in 2025 CT Semifinal. pic.twitter.com/BJIDcraFt7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2025

Top 5 Fastest Centuries in Champions Trophy History

David Miller (South Africa): 67 balls vs New Zealand, Lahore (2025) Virender Sehwag (India): 77 balls vs England, Colombo (2002) Josh Inglis (Australia): 77 balls vs England, Lahore (2025) Shikhar Dhawan (India): 80 balls vs South Africa, Cardiff (2013) Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka): 87 balls vs South Africa, Centurion (2009)

Chasing a challenging target of 363 runs set by New Zealand, South Africa managed to score 312/9 in 50 overs. The Proteas were struggling at one stage, but Miller’s aggressive batting in the final overs kept their hopes alive. He added an unbeaten 66 runs in just 27 balls for the last wicket with Lungi Ngidi, who contributed only 1 run from two balls.

Apart from Miller, captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen also scored crucial half-centuries, but their efforts weren’t enough to steer South Africa to victory.

New Zealand’s Dominant Bowling Performance

New Zealand bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to restrict the Proteas. Skipper Mitchell Santner was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/43 in his 10-over spell. Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips chipped in with two wickets each, ensuring the Black Caps’ spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

David Miller’s record-breaking century in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be remembered as one of the finest knocks in the tournament’s history. Despite South Africa’s defeat, his aggressive batting and ability to accelerate in the death overs reaffirmed his reputation as a world-class finisher. With this milestone, Miller joins an elite list of cricketers who have delivered outstanding performances on the grand stage of the Champions Trophy.

