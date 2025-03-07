Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India vs New Zealand – What Happens If The Match Ends In A Tie Or Is Washed Out?

Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India vs New Zealand – What Happens If The Match Ends In A Tie Or Is Washed Out?

Champions Trophy 2025 final: India faces New Zealand in Dubai. What happens if the match ends in a tie or rain washes it out? Here’s all you need to know.

Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India vs New Zealand – What Happens If The Match Ends In A Tie Or Is Washed Out?


As the Champions Trophy 2025 final approaches, cricket fans worldwide are eager to witness a thrilling contest between India and New Zealand. India, aiming for their third Champions Trophy title, faces a strong challenge from New Zealand, who seek their second title after last winning in 2000. While both teams are prepared for the high-stakes encounter, unpredictable match scenarios like a tie or rain interruption raise key questions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Happens If the Champions Trophy 2025 Final Ends in a Tie?

If the final match between India and New Zealand ends in a tie after the regulation 50 overs, a Super Over will be played to determine the winner.

Unlike the controversial 2019 World Cup final—where New Zealand lost to England based on the boundary count rule after tying both the regular match and the Super Over—the 2025 Champions Trophy final will ensure multiple Super Overs are played until a clear winner emerges.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This updated rule prevents any repeat of past heartbreaks and guarantees a fair outcome in case of a tie.

What If the Champions Trophy 2025 Final Is Washed Out?

With the final set to take place at Dubai International Stadium, rain is unlikely to disrupt the match. However, given that previous Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan were affected by weather, the possibility of a rain washout cannot be ignored.

If rain prevents the final from being completed, India and New Zealand will share the Champions Trophy title. This situation is not new to the tournament’s history—India and Sri Lanka shared the Champions Trophy in 2002 when persistent rain prevented a result, even after more than 110 overs were played across two days.

India vs New Zealand: Who Has the Edge?

India enters the final as the in-form team, having won seven consecutive ODI matches, including a victory over New Zealand in the group stage. Additionally, India’s familiarity with Dubai’s playing conditions could give them an upper hand.

However, New Zealand proved their batting prowess in the semi-final against South Africa. Their ability to handle India’s spin attack, particularly mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who claimed a five-wicket haul in their previous encounter, could be the deciding factor.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 title on the line, both teams will give their all to claim cricketing glory. Fans can expect an intense battle as India and New Zealand aim to etch their names in history.

ALSO READ: Will Matt Henry Play The Champions Trophy Final? New Zealand Await Fitness Update

Filed under

Champions Trophy 2025 Final Champions Trophy Dubai ICC Champions Trophy history India vs New Zealand New Zealand cricket news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Digital Fort Knox? US Establishes A Bitcoin Reserve And Digital Assets Stockpile

What Is Digital Fort Knox? US Establishes A Bitcoin Reserve And Digital Assets Stockpile

Three U.S. Army Soldiers Arrested For Selling Sensitive Military Information To China

Three U.S. Army Soldiers Arrested For Selling Sensitive Military Information To China

Bengaluru Hair Heist: 830 Kg Of Human Hair Worth ₹1 Crore Stolen In Midnight Robbery

Bengaluru Hair Heist: 830 Kg Of Human Hair Worth ₹1 Crore Stolen In Midnight Robbery

Syrian Security Forces Accused Of Executing 52 Alawite Civilians Amid Rising Violence

Syrian Security Forces Accused Of Executing 52 Alawite Civilians Amid Rising Violence

Why Tamil Nadu Will Never Accept Hindi? The History Behind The State’s Anti-Hindi Stance

Why Tamil Nadu Will Never Accept Hindi? The History Behind The State’s Anti-Hindi Stance

Entertainment

Netflix’s Nadaaniyan Twitter Reviews: Movie Fails To Impress Viewers, Mixed Reactions For Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut

Netflix’s Nadaaniyan Twitter Reviews: Movie Fails To Impress Viewers, Mixed Reactions For Ibrahim Ali Khan’s

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation In This Viral Trend | Watch

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR