Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India vs New Zealand – What Happens If The Match Ends In A Tie Or Is Washed Out?

Champions Trophy 2025 final: India faces New Zealand in Dubai. What happens if the match ends in a tie or rain washes it out? Here’s all you need to know.

As the Champions Trophy 2025 final approaches, cricket fans worldwide are eager to witness a thrilling contest between India and New Zealand. India, aiming for their third Champions Trophy title, faces a strong challenge from New Zealand, who seek their second title after last winning in 2000. While both teams are prepared for the high-stakes encounter, unpredictable match scenarios like a tie or rain interruption raise key questions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Happens If the Champions Trophy 2025 Final Ends in a Tie?

If the final match between India and New Zealand ends in a tie after the regulation 50 overs, a Super Over will be played to determine the winner.

Unlike the controversial 2019 World Cup final—where New Zealand lost to England based on the boundary count rule after tying both the regular match and the Super Over—the 2025 Champions Trophy final will ensure multiple Super Overs are played until a clear winner emerges.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This updated rule prevents any repeat of past heartbreaks and guarantees a fair outcome in case of a tie.

What If the Champions Trophy 2025 Final Is Washed Out?

With the final set to take place at Dubai International Stadium, rain is unlikely to disrupt the match. However, given that previous Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan were affected by weather, the possibility of a rain washout cannot be ignored.

If rain prevents the final from being completed, India and New Zealand will share the Champions Trophy title. This situation is not new to the tournament’s history—India and Sri Lanka shared the Champions Trophy in 2002 when persistent rain prevented a result, even after more than 110 overs were played across two days.

India vs New Zealand: Who Has the Edge?

India enters the final as the in-form team, having won seven consecutive ODI matches, including a victory over New Zealand in the group stage. Additionally, India’s familiarity with Dubai’s playing conditions could give them an upper hand.

However, New Zealand proved their batting prowess in the semi-final against South Africa. Their ability to handle India’s spin attack, particularly mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who claimed a five-wicket haul in their previous encounter, could be the deciding factor.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 title on the line, both teams will give their all to claim cricketing glory. Fans can expect an intense battle as India and New Zealand aim to etch their names in history.

ALSO READ: Will Matt Henry Play The Champions Trophy Final? New Zealand Await Fitness Update