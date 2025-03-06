Champions Trophy 2025 Final: New Zealand Suffer Major Setback As This Player Faces Injury Scare Ahead Of India Clash

The Kiwi pacer, who has been one of the standout performers of the tournament, injured his shoulder while taking a diving catch and was forced to leave the field in visible discomfort.

New Zealand’s preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025 final against India have hit a potential roadblock, as their pace spearhead Matt Henry suffered a significant injury scare during the semi-final against South Africa.

The Kiwi pacer, who has been one of the standout performers of the tournament, injured his shoulder while taking a diving catch and was forced to leave the field in visible discomfort.

Matt Henry’s Injury Scare in Semi-Final

During the second semi-final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, New Zealand posted a commanding total of 362/6, thanks to brilliant centuries from Rachin Ravindra (108) and Kane Williamson (102), along with valuable contributions from Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (49). In response, South Africa fought hard, with David Miller smashing a resilient century, but the Proteas ultimately fell short by 50 runs, handing New Zealand a spot in the final.

However, the victory came at a cost. In the 29th over of South Africa’s innings, Henry injured his shoulder while taking a crucial catch to dismiss the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen. The incident occurred when Mitchell Santner delivered a length ball, and Klaasen’s attempted pull shot resulted in a mishit that flew towards long-on. Henry sprinted forward, executed a sliding catch, but landed heavily on his right shoulder.

Physios rushed to his aid as he appeared to be in severe discomfort and had to leave the field for medical attention. Although he later returned to bowl, his fitness remains a concern ahead of the final.

New Zealand Captain Mitchell Santner Provides an Update

Speaking after the match, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged Henry’s injury but remained cautious about his availability for the final.

“We have to wait and see how Matt Henry’s shoulder is. It’s a bit sore, and we’ll assess it over the next couple of days,” Santner said in the post-match presentation.

With the final against India just days away, Henry’s injury could prove to be a major blow for the Black Caps, who are already missing a few key bowlers.

Matt Henry’s Impact in Champions Trophy 2025

Henry has been a crucial part of New Zealand’s success in this tournament, leading the pace attack with consistent performances. He started strong, picking up two wickets in the opening match against Pakistan and following it up with another wicket against Bangladesh.

However, his most remarkable performance came against India in the final Group A match at Dubai, where he dismantled the Indian batting lineup with a career-best 5/42. In doing so, he became the first bowler in Champions Trophy history to take a five-wicket haul against India. His ability to trouble India’s top order could have been a major weapon for New Zealand in the final.

India vs New Zealand Final: A High-Stakes Clash

India, on the other hand, have been the most dominant team in the tournament, winning all their matches and securing a spot in their third straight ICC white-ball final in the past two years. The Men in Blue have been in sensational form, with their batting and bowling units firing in unison.

The final will take place on March 9 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Stadium, with the match set to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

