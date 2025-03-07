Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
  • Champions Trophy 2025 Final: This Kiwi Player Will Be the Biggest Threat to India’s Title Hopes

Champions Trophy 2025 Final: This Kiwi Player Will Be the Biggest Threat to India’s Title Hopes

The 25-year-old Kiwi all-rounder has been in top gear, making five centuries in ICC events, three in the 2023 ODI World Cup and two in the current Champions Trophy.

Champions Trophy 2025 Final: This Kiwi Player Will Be the Biggest Threat to India’s Title Hopes


India is all geared up to take on New Zealand in the much-awaited final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. Ahead of the high-stakes match, former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar has named Kiwi star Rachin Ravindra as the biggest threat to Team India’s championship hopes.

Rachin Ravindra: The In-Form Danger Man

The 25-year-old Kiwi all-rounder has been in top gear, making five centuries in ICC events, three in the 2023 ODI World Cup and two in the current Champions Trophy. His recent heroics were in the semifinal against South Africa, where he made a match-winning hundred and chipped in with the ball as well, to win the Player of the Match award.

Bangar, examining Ravindra’s cricketing, conceded that India could be unable to locate a flaw in his technique. “India will have to prepare for Rachin because, as much as you try and find weaknesses, you can’t really identify one particular weakness in him. The best option would be to bowl wide of the off-stump and restrict his scoring,” Bangar stated.

New Zealand’s Tactical Edge

New Zealand earned themselves a spot in the final by beating South Africa by 50 runs in Lahore with Ravindra and captain Kane Williamson showing the way. India stormed into the summit meeting with a comprehensive win over Australia in the first semifinal, extending their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

In spite of India’s dream run, Bangar opined the final will be a closely fought encounter. “New Zealand is a side capable of pushing India since they possess quality players at their best. Although India holds a narrow 60-40 edge, the Kiwis will be ready with various plans,” he said.

India’s bowlers and their ability to contain New Zealand’s best player, Rachin Ravindra, will be scrutinized as the cricket community eagerly awaits the titanic match. The contest between India’s assault and Ravindra’s unstoppable batting could prove to be the decisive factor in determining the Champions Trophy 2025 champion, with everything on the line.

A thrilling match between two of the most cricket teams in the world is anticipated at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9.

