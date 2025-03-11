Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
Champions Trophy 2025: Hardik Pandya Shares Team India’s Next Big Target After Historic Win

After leading India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy, Hardik Pandya expressed his joy and satisfaction. Reflecting on the painful 2017 Champions Trophy final loss to Pakistan.

After leading India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy, Hardik Pandya expressed his joy and satisfaction. Reflecting on the painful 2017 Champions Trophy final loss to Pakistan, where he was run out while batting with Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik acknowledged how much this win meant to him.

Redemption from 2017 and Desire for More Titles

“In 2017, the work was left unfinished. I couldn’t complete the job back then, but tonight, I can proudly say I am a Champions Trophy winner. That sounds amazing,” Pandya said in a video posted by BCCI. “Winning trophies has always been my goal. When we won in 2024, I said that wasn’t the end. I still want five or six more trophies. I’m thrilled to add another one to the collection.”

India’s Triumph and Pandya’s Team Spirit

Hardik Pandya was a key player in India’s success, contributing significantly alongside several other stars. The tournament saw brilliant performances from players like Shubman Gill (188 runs in five matches, including a century), Shreyas Iyer (243 runs in five games with two fifties), Axar Patel (109 runs and five wickets), KL Rahul (140 runs at an impressive average of 140.00), and Varun Chakravarthy (nine wickets). Their collective effort played a crucial role in securing India’s second consecutive white-ball title.

Hardik emphasized his unwavering commitment to the team’s success, stating, “The most important thing in my life and cricketing journey is ensuring my team wins. It doesn’t matter where I perform; what matters is the team’s victory. Even if I don’t contribute, as long as my team wins, that’s the most beautiful feeling for me.”

He also lauded his teammates for their remarkable performances, saying, “Everyone came out and showed their class at crucial moments. The belief they had was exceptional. I love games like these where every player puts their heart into it. This victory was for India, for Bharat. With the Champions Trophy done, my next goal is the ICC T20 World Cup in India—lifting that cup.”

Pandya credited the team’s self-belief and skillset for their victory against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, emphasizing that it was a complete team effort. With his sights set on future ICC titles, Hardik Pandya remains determined to bring more glory to Indian cricket.

(Inputs from ANI)

