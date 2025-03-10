Champions Trophy 2025: Here’s Why Team India Won’t Celebrate With Victory Parade

Team India made history by winning the Champions Trophy 2025 title, defeating New Zealand by 4 wickets in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Team India made history by winning the Champions Trophy 2025 title, defeating New Zealand by 4 wickets in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, unlike previous celebrations, the team will not have a victory parade or grand celebrations upon their return to India.

The reason behind this decision is the tight schedule between the Champions Trophy and the upcoming IPL 2025 season, which starts on March 22. The Indian players involved in the Champions Trophy need time to freshen up and rejuvenate before joining their respective IPL teams for the next two months.

IPL 2025 Schedule Leaves No Time for Celebrations

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most competitive and demanding tournaments in the cricket calendar. With the IPL 2025 season starting just a few days after the Champions Trophy final, the players need to prioritize their preparation and recovery. The lack of time between the two tournaments makes it impossible for the BCCI and the players to organize a significant celebration.

The Champions Trophy win was a historic achievement for Team India, marking their first ICC 50-over title in 12 years. The team’s victory was a testament to their hard work, dedication, and teamwork. However, the players will have to put their celebrations on hold as they prepare for the IPL 2025 season.

In contrast, the celebrations after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win were grand and memorable. The team received a rousing reception from fans, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and had a massive open-bus victory parade at Marine Drive. The players were overwhelmed by the support and adoration of the fans, and the celebrations were a fitting tribute to their achievement.

Players to Spend Time with Families Before IPL Commitments

Instead of celebrating, the players will return to their respective homes in different cities to spend time with their families before joining their IPL teams. This break will give them a chance to recharge and refocus before the demanding IPL season. The players will then join their respective IPL teams and begin their preparations for the tournament.

The IPL 2025 season promises to be an exciting and competitive tournament, with all teams looking to start strong. Team India’s players will be eager to carry their Champions Trophy momentum into the IPL and make a strong impact for their respective teams.

