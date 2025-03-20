Champions Trophy 2025 Heroes Rewarded: BCCI Announces ₹58 Crore Cash Prize For Indian Cricket Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash prize of INR 58 crore to celebrate Team India's triumphant performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

This generous reward acknowledges the dedication of the players, coaching and support staff, and the Men’s Selection Committee for their contribution to India’s success.

Under the astute leadership of Captain Rohit Sharma, India delivered an exceptional performance, winning four consecutive matches before clinching the title. Their campaign began with a dominant six-wicket victory over Bangladesh, followed by another six-wicket win against Pakistan. Maintaining their momentum, they secured a 44-run triumph over New Zealand and proceeded to defeat Australia by four wickets in the semi-final.

🚨 NEWS 🚨

BCCI Announces Cash Prize for India's victorious ICC Champions Trophy 2025 contingent. Details 🔽 #TeamIndia | #ChampionsTrophy https://t.co/si5V9RFFgX — BCCI (@BCCI) March 20, 2025

Recognizing Excellence and Dedication

Mr. Roger Binny, President, BCCI, expressed his admiration for the team’s achievement, stating, “Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognizes Team India’s dedication and excellence on the global stage. The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country.”

Emphasizing the significance of the victory, Mr. Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, remarked, “The BCCI is proud to honour the players and support staff with this well-deserved reward. Their dominance in world cricket is a result of years of hard work and strategic execution. This victory has justified India’s top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come. The dedication and commitment shown by the players have set a new benchmark, and we are confident that Indian cricket will keep raising the bar on the global stage.”

A Testament to India’s Cricketing Strength

Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI, highlighted the team’s resilience, saying, “This cash reward is a tribute to the outstanding performances delivered by the team throughout the tournament. The players exhibited remarkable composure under pressure, and their success is an inspiration to aspiring cricketers across the country. The team has once again proved that Indian cricket is built on a strong foundation of skill, mental toughness, and a winning mentality.”

Reaffirming BCCI’s commitment to cricketing excellence, Mr. Prabhtej Bhatia, Treasurer, BCCI, stated, “The BCCI takes immense pride in acknowledging the hard work and dedication of our players and support staff, and this cash prize reflects our commitment to encouraging excellence in Indian cricket. We remain committed to providing the best resources and infrastructure to help Indian cricket continue its dominance on the global stage. This triumph further underscores the strength and depth of talent available at all levels.”

Echoing the sentiments of his colleagues, Mr. Rohan Gauns Dessai, Honorary Joint Secretary, BCCI, acknowledged the significance of the team’s victory, stating, “Team India looked solid throughout the tournament and the final against New Zealand was a spectacular game. It brought a lot of joy and cheer to the nation and Team India fans across the globe. This success is a reflection of the robust cricketing system in place, and we will continue to strengthen it to maintain our supremacy in world cricket.”

With this cash reward, the BCCI reaffirms its commitment to recognizing and celebrating Indian cricket’s remarkable achievements, ensuring that the sport continues to flourish and inspire future generations.

