Champions Trophy 2025: India Confirms Semi-Final Date With Australia In Dubai

The group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 concluded with India securing a 44-run victory over New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. With this win, the semi-final lineup has been confirmed, setting up two highly anticipated clashes in the knockout stage.

India topped Group A with six points after their triumph over the Kiwis, while New Zealand finished second in the group. As a result, India will now face Australia in the first semi-final, scheduled for Tuesday in Dubai. Meanwhile, South Africa, the Group B toppers, will lock horns with New Zealand in the second semi-final on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

South Africa finished at the top of Group B with five points, having secured wins against Afghanistan and England. However, their clash against Australia was washed out due to persistent rain.

Ind vs NZ Thriller

In the final group-stage match between India and New Zealand, the Blackcaps won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Indian top order struggled, and the team was reduced to 30/3 early in the innings. However, a 98-run stand between Shreyas Iyer (79) and Axar Patel (42 off 61 balls) helped stabilize the innings.

Despite losing key wickets, including KL Rahul (23 off 29 balls), India managed to post a competitive total of 249/9 in 50 overs, thanks to a crucial 41-run stand between Hardik Pandya (45 off 45 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (16 off 20 balls). New Zealand pacer Matt Henry was the standout bowler, claiming 5/42 in his eight-over spell.

Chasing 250 for victory, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals, with skipper Kane Williamson (81 off 120 balls) being the lone warrior for the Kiwis. However, India’s spin attack, led by Varun Chakravarthy (5/42), dismantled the middle order, while Kuldeep Yadav (2/56) and Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one wicket each.

With the semi-finals now set, fans eagerly await the high-stakes encounters, as India looks to avenge their previous ICC knockout stage defeats to Australia, while South Africa and New Zealand battle for a spot in the final.

