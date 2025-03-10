Champions Trophy 2025: List Of Records Virat Kohli Broke In The Tournament

India’s run machine Virat Kohli played a significant role in India’s campaign at the Champions Trophy 2025. The right-handed batter featured in all five matches for the Men in Blue, amassing 218 runs, including a century and a half-century. He remained unbeaten on 100 runs against Pakistan in the Group A match on February 23 in Dubai and followed it up with a crucial 84-run knock off 98 balls in the semifinal against Australia.

During the tournament, Kohli shattered multiple records. Here’s a closer look at his milestones:

India’s Leading Run-Scorer in Champions Trophy History

Kohli became India’s all-time highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan’s tally of 701 runs. He achieved this feat during his 84-run innings in the semifinal against Australia on March 4. With a total of 747 runs in 18 matches, Kohli now sits just behind West Indies legend Chris Gayle (791) on the all-time Champions Trophy run-scoring charts.

India’s Most Decorated ICC Tournament Winner

On March 9, Kohli and Rohit Sharma became the first Indian cricketers to win four ICC titles. Kohli has been part of India’s victorious campaigns in the 2011 ODI World Cup, the 2013 and 2025 Champions Trophies, and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Joint-Most ICC Finals Appearances

Kohli has now featured in nine ICC tournament finals, equaling Rohit Sharma’s record. His appearances include two ODI World Cups, two T20 World Cups, two World Test Championship (WTC) finals, and three Champions Trophy finals.

Fastest to score 14,000 ODI Runs

Kohli rewrote history by becoming the fastest batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. He achieved the milestone during his century against Pakistan, reaching the landmark in just 287 innings of his 299th match. In comparison, Tendulkar took 350 innings across 359 matches to reach the same feat.

India’s Most Successful Fielder in ODIs

Kohli also claimed the record for the most catches by an Indian fielder in ODIs, overtaking Mohammad Azharuddin’s tally of 156. He grabbed seven catches in five matches during the Champions Trophy 2025, taking his total to 161. Only Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene (218) has taken more catches in the format.

First Indian to Score a Century Against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy

Kohli made history as the first Indian batter to score a century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. His unbeaten 100 in the Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23 surpassed the previous highest individual score by an Indian against Pakistan in the tournament—Rohit Sharma’s 91.

Most 50+ Scores in Champions Trophy & ICC ODI Events

Kohli set another record by registering the most 50+ scores in the Champions Trophy (7) and ICC ODI tournaments (24). Previously, Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Kane Williamson, and Rohit Sharma had each managed six 50+ scores in the Champions Trophy.

With his stellar performances and record-breaking feats, Virat Kohli once again proved why he remains one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the game.

