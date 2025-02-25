Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins Misquoted? Australian Cricket Captain Denies Making Comments Against India

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins, who is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury, has called out an Australian sports website for wrongly attributing a quote to him.

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins, who is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury, has called out an Australian sports website for wrongly attributing a quote to him. The website, Code Sports, mistakenly credited Cummins with a comment actually made by veteran England cricket commentator Jonathan Agnew.

The Misquote Controversy

Cummins recently spoke about the advantage India has in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as they are playing all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium. However, Code Sports incorrectly attributed a more critical statement to him, making it seem like he had called the tournament a “farce” due to India “picking and choosing” the venue.

The statement actually came from Jonathan Agnew, who expressed concerns over India’s scheduling in the tournament.

“I feel very uncomfortable about the way that India is being treated at the moment,” Agnew told ABC Sport. “This is wrong; if you’re going to play international tournaments, you can’t pick and choose where you play and where you’re not going to play. I don’t see how long this can carry on for? It makes a farce of these tournaments.”

Cummins Sets the Record Straight

Code Sports published a graphic on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, crediting these words to Cummins instead of Agnew. When Cummins noticed the mistake, he quickly responded and denied making the statement.

“I have definitely never said this,” Cummins wrote on X.

What Cummins Actually Said

In reality, Cummins had spoken to ‘Yahoo Australia’ about India’s advantage in the tournament but did not use the harsh language that was falsely attributed to him.

“I think it’s good in that the tournament can go on, but obviously it does give them (India) a huge advantage playing on the same ground. They already look very strong and they’ve got that obvious benefit of playing all their games there,” Cummins said.

India has performed strongly in the tournament, winning both their group-stage matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan. They have already secured a place in the semifinals, which will be held on March 4 in Dubai. Their final group-stage match is against New Zealand, a team that has played its games in Pakistan and also won against both the home team and Bangladesh.

Cummins’ Recovery and Future Plans

Cummins is currently recovering from an ankle injury and has been watching the tournament from the sidelines. He is aiming to make a comeback in competitive cricket during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season next month. The timing of his injury layoff has also allowed him to spend time with his family following the birth of his daughter.

“It’s been nice to be at home with everything going on and the ankle rehab is tracking well, so I will start running and bowling this week,” the 31-year-old fast bowler shared.

With the controversy now clarified, Cummins remains focused on his recovery and return to cricket, while the Champions Trophy continues with high-stakes matches leading up to the semifinals.