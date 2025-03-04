Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals: Full Schedule, Timings, Venues & Live Streaming Guide

Get all the details for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals, including match schedule, venues, timings, and live streaming options. Don't miss the action with India, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand!

The 2025 Champions Trophy is reaching its thrilling climax as only four teams remain in the race for the title. India, after topping Group A, will face familiar rivals Australia in the first semi-final. In the second semi-final, South Africa, the inaugural champions, will battle it out with New Zealand for a spot in the final.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Preview

As the tournament enters its final phase, the cricketing world is gearing up for two exciting semi-finals. Although the tournament has seen some disruptions, such as washouts in Rawalpindi and a few one-sided games, the intense action has proven why ODI cricket remains crucial. The ability to make a comeback and navigate through tough periods was clearly displayed in matches like England vs. Australia and India vs. New Zealand.

The Semi-Final Fixtures:

Semi-Final 1: India (A1) vs. Australia (B2)

Date: March 4, 2025

Venue: Dubai

Time: 1 PM Local Time | 2:30 PM IST Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Semi-Final 2: South Africa (B1) vs. New Zealand (A2)

Date: March 5, 2025

Venue: Lahore

Time: 2 PM Local Time | 2:30 PM IST

Teams and Squads

Here’s a look at the squads for each team:

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

Australia:

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly

New Zealand:

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy

South Africa:

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

Match Timings and Live Streaming

The semi-finals will start at 2:30 PM IST, which is the same timing as the group stage matches, though the local timings will vary for each venue:

Semi-Final 1 (India vs. Australia):

Date: March 4, 2025

Time: 1 PM Local Time (Dubai) | 2:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD

Semi-Final 2 (South Africa vs. New Zealand):

Date: March 5, 2025

Time: 2 PM Local Time (Lahore) | 2:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 2

Fans in India can catch both semi-finals live on television via these channels, with streaming also available for digital viewers.

What’s at Stake?

The four teams in the semi-finals—India, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand—have shown glimpses of their potential but could all play even better cricket, which raises the anticipation for two cracking semi-finals. For South Africa, a squad brimming with talent could deliver a performance that surpasses expectations. India and Australia, both established powerhouses, will offer a thrilling encounter in the first semi-final, while New Zealand aims to defy the odds in the second.

With both semi-finals promising high-octane action, the 2025 Champions Trophy is poised for an exciting finish. As the tournament concludes, the world will witness which team claims the coveted trophy after two thrilling semi-final matchups.

ALSO: This Guy Doesn’t Want Peace: Trump On Truth Social After Zelenskyy Says ‘End To War Very Very Far Away’