Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Champions Trophy 2025 Stats: Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers & Biggest Wins So Far

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 returns after 8 years! Pakistan hosts for the first time in 29 years. Get match stats, top scorers, best bowling figures & records.

Champions Trophy 2025 Stats: Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers & Biggest Wins So Far


The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has officially kicked off, marking the return of the prestigious tournament after an eight-year gap. This edition is particularly significant as Pakistan is hosting its first major ICC event since the 1996 ODI World Cup, making it a historic moment for the nation and its cricket board.

The tournament is being played under a hybrid model due to security concerns, with India playing all their matches in Dubai, while the rest of the teams compete in Pakistan across three venues—Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The final is scheduled to take place in Dubai if India qualifies; otherwise, it will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

New Zealand Dominates Pakistan in Opening Match

The Champions Trophy 2025 kicked off with a Group A clash between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. In a stunning performance, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 60 runs, delivering an early setback to the hosts. India and Bangladesh are also part of Group A, while Group B features Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

Champions Trophy 2025 Key Statistics & Records

Top Run-Scorers in Champions Trophy 2025

  • Ben Duckett (England) – 165 runs
  • Josh Inglis (Australia) – 120 runs
  • Tom Latham (New Zealand) – 118 runs
  • Will Young (New Zealand) – 107 runs
  • Ryan Rickelton (South Africa) – 103 runs

Highest Individual Scores

  • Ben Duckett (England) – 165
  • Josh Inglis (Australia) – 120*
  • Tom Latham (New Zealand) – 118*
  • Will Young (New Zealand) – 107
  • Ryan Rickelton (South Africa) – 103

Leading Wicket-Takers in Champions Trophy 2025

  • Mohammed Shami (India) – 5 wickets
  • Harshit Rana (India) – 3 wickets
  • Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) – 3 wickets
  • Will O’Rourke (New Zealand) – 3 wickets
  • Ben Dwarshuis (Australia) – 3 wickets

Best Bowling Figures

  • Mohammed Shami (India) – 5/53
  • Harshit Rana (India) – 3/31
  • Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) – 3/36
  • Will O’Rourke (New Zealand) – 3/47
  • Ben Dwarshuis (Australia) – 3/66

Biggest Wins in Champions Trophy 2025

By Runs

  • South Africa vs Afghanistan – 107 runs
  • New Zealand vs Pakistan – 60 runs

By Wickets

  • India vs Bangladesh – 6 wickets
  • Australia vs England – 5 wickets

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Live Streaming, Match Time, And Where To Watch

