Champions Trophy 2025: Wasim Akram Makes Bold Claim, Says ‘Indian Team Would Have Won Even in Pakistan’

Former Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram has stated that the Indian team would have won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy regardless of the venue, including in Pakistan, had they not played all their matches in Dubai.

India’s participation in the tournament was a contentious issue, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government did not approve travel to Pakistan, the official host nation. As a compromise, the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and the BCCI agreed on a hybrid model, with all of India’s matches— including the semi-final and final—held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Team India was not allowed to travel to Pakistan

This arrangement became a topic of controversy throughout the tournament. Players, coaches, and analysts from other teams argued that India gained an unfair advantage due to reduced travel demands and greater familiarity with Dubai’s conditions. However, India remained dominant, winning all their matches and securing the trophy with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

“This Indian team would have won it anywhere in the world. Yes, there were a lot of talks, but once decided that India would play all of their matches in Dubai and had they played in Pakistan, they would have won there as well. They won the 2024 T20 World Cup without losing a game, they went on to win the Champions Trophy without losing even one game which shows the depth in their cricket, that shows the leadership,” Akram said on the Dressing Room show.

Akram also praised the BCCI for standing by captain Rohit Sharma and newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, despite India’s recent back-to-back Test series losses to New Zealand and Australia.

Team India had to face a lot of defeat before coming to play for CT 2025

“If you remember they lost to New Zealand 3-0 in Test series at home, lost the Border-Gavaskar trophy and lost the series in Sri Lanka so they were under pressure to remove the captain, the coach but sanity prevailed. BCCI backed them, said this is our captain, this is our coach and now they are the champions of the champion,” Akram added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has undergone significant changes following their disappointing campaign. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been removed as T20I captain, while star players Babar Azam and Naseem Shah have been dropped from the shortest format.

