Monday, February 17, 2025
  Champions Trophy 2025: Why Is The Indian Flag Missing From Karachi's National Stadium? Viral Video Sparks Controversy

Champions Trophy 2025: Why Is The Indian Flag Missing From Karachi’s National Stadium? Viral Video Sparks Controversy

The viral video has sparked debate on social media, with some users alleging that the PCB deliberately removed the Indian flag.

Champions Trophy 2025: Why Is The Indian Flag Missing From Karachi’s National Stadium? Viral Video Sparks Controversy

Champions Trophy 2025


Just days before the Champions Trophy 2025 officially begins, a controversy has erupted after a viral video surfaced on social media, showing the absence of the Indian flag at Karachi’s National Stadium.

The video, shared by a well-known cricket fan from Pakistan, displays the flags of participating nations at the venue—except for India’s.

Unclear Reasons Behind Missing Indian Flag

It remains uncertain why the Indian flag is absent from the stadium. One possibility is that the flag was placed elsewhere within the venue, and the video failed to capture it.

The National Stadium in Karachi is one of three Pakistani venues selected to host Champions Trophy 2025 matches, along with Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Speculation Over India’s Non-Participation in Pakistan

Many cricket fans believe the missing flag is linked to Team India’s decision to not travel to Pakistan for the tournament due to security concerns. While the other seven teams will play in Pakistan, India will play all their matches in Dubai, including the final if they qualify.

Tensions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were a major factor in delaying the tournament’s schedule, which was finalized only in late December 2024.

The viral video has sparked debate on social media, with some users alleging that the PCB deliberately removed the Indian flag.

One fan commented, “Since the Indian team refused to play in Pakistan, the PCB decided to remove their flag from Karachi Stadium while keeping the others. Well done, Mohsin Naqvi.”

Indian Fans Criticize PCB’s Alleged Move

Indian cricket supporters have slammed the PCB, calling the alleged removal of the flag a “petty” act.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Mohsin Naqvi and PCB can play their petty games, but India has moved past this nonsense. Keep the flags, keep the drama…”

As the tournament approaches, the controversy continues to fuel discussions among cricket enthusiasts, adding to the already tense relations between the two cricket boards.

Filed under

Champions Trophy 2025 indian flag

