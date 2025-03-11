Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Champions Trophy Final: KL Rahul Reveals Motivational Mantra That Helped Him Finish the Game

India’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul brought an unexpected twist to his post-match reflections by invoking a Kanye West quote while reminiscing about his memorable knock in the Champions Trophy final.

India’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul brought an unexpected twist to his post-match reflections by invoking a Kanye West quote while reminiscing about his memorable knock in the Champions Trophy final. Rahul’s performance played a crucial role in securing India’s victory, leaving him with a moment that will stay etched in his memory forever.

A Pillar in the Middle Order

Rahul has been instrumental in solidifying India’s middle order, ensuring stability and contributing significantly to the team’s success. His ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed has made him an ideal choice for the number six position. Throughout the tournament, his composed approach and wide range of strokes turned him into a dependable finisher, strengthening India’s batting lineup.

His prowess as a finisher was on full display as India clinched the title with a hard-fought four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final held in Dubai. By executing his role to perfection, Rahul played a key part in India lifting yet another ICC trophy, marking a triumphant campaign.

A Champion’s Mindset Under Pressure

In a video shared by the BCCI, Rahul used a famous Kanye West quote to sum up the joy of victory, stating, “People want to know what I would do if we didn’t win. I guess we will never know.” His words reflected both his confidence and the satisfaction of getting the job done on the big stage.

Chasing 252 for victory, India found themselves in a tricky situation at 183/4, with the game hanging in the balance. However, Rahul showcased his nerves of steel, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 34. He formed a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, ensuring that India successfully crossed the finish line.

Speaking about his approach, Rahul emphasized the importance of staying composed under pressure. “There was pressure, but I tried to stay really calm. I reminded myself not to be afraid to play my shots. If the ball is in my range, I’m going to go for it. My goal was to finish the game as early as possible, and I will never forget this moment,” he shared.

A New Era for KL Rahul

Rahul’s resurgence as a player coincides with the fresh direction in Indian cricket, ushered in by Gautam Gambhir’s leadership. His ability to adapt and excel in critical situations has made him an invaluable asset to the team.

His performance in the Champions Trophy was a testament to his evolving role, as he finished the tournament with 140 runs at a staggering average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 97.90. With a highest score of 42* in five matches, Rahul proved his mettle in crucial encounters, cementing his place as a reliable match-winner for India.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: Hardik Pandya Shares Team India’s Next Big Target After Historic Win

 

