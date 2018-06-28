India and Belgium played a 1-1 draw with Luypaert coming in late to score the equaliser against the men in blue. The Indian side was not able to convert penalties and missed chances on their own.

India started their Champions Trophy campaign with wins over arch-rivals Pakistan and Olympic champions Argentina before a hard-fought defeat against defending champions Australia. Now, the Indian side faced another tough challenge in the form of World No. 3 Belgium and in the end the young Belgium squad was able t0 hold India at 1-1 as well.

Harmanpreet Singh scored his 3rd goal of the tournament early in the first half giving India lead 1-0 over Belgium and just a few seconds before half-time Indian side were presented with an opportunity to increase the lead over Belgium but it was brilliantly saved by Belgium.

In the third quarter, two chances were created by Mandeep but India was just not able to find the net. However, just a few seconds before the end of 4th quarter, Luypaert came in late to score the equaliser against the men in blue.

The 1-1 draw keeps India within the chance of going forward and playing the final with one game left for India against hosts Netherlands.

The Belgium side has created a lot of impact with a young squad, the team has played 4 matches in the Champions trophy so far with drawing 3 and losing the other. Before the match Indians were at 3rd spot group standings with six points while Belgium are fifth with two points.

Indian side against Australia was only able to convert 1 out of the 9 penalties awarded and the same disappointing performance was repeated today. A lot of chances were created, many penalties awarded but Indian attackers were not able to find the net.

