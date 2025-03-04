Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Ind vs Aus Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal: Here’s Why Shubman Gill Was Warned By Umpire Over Travis Head’s Catch

Ind vs Aus Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal: Here’s Why Shubman Gill Was Warned By Umpire Over Travis Head’s Catch

Travis miss-hit on the second ball of the first spell of Varun Chakravarty and Shubman Gill took a running catch at long-on.

Ind vs Aus Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal: Here’s Why Shubman Gill Was Warned By Umpire Over Travis Head’s Catch

Travis miss-hit on the second ball of the first spell of Varun Chakravarty and Shubman Gill took a running catch at long-on.


India is playing Australia in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025, and Australia skipper Steve Smith has chosen to bat first after winning the toss. India took the early wickets, and they were able to get the dangerous Travis Head on 39 runs off 33 balls. Like always, Travis was looking good, he gave a quick start to Australia with his 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, things turned around when Indian captain Rohit Sharma brought Varun Chakravarty in the 9th over who got Travis Head in his first spell. Travis miss-hit on the second ball of the first spell of Varun Chakravarty and Shubman Gill took a running catch at long-on. Shubman took an amazing catch but the umpire Richard Illingworth quickly warned him about completing the catch. Shubman while taking the running catch released the bowl from his hands which was not considered as the completed catch.

Umpire warns Shubman under MCC law

Although, the umpires declared it a clean catch but they warned Shubman about it under the MCC laws. According to the MCC law 33.3 making a catch, the timing of the catch will be considered from the first contact of the fielder to the ball to till the fielder has complete control over the ball and his own movements. Shubman released the ball too soon before he completed the running. That’s why umpire Richard Illingworth had to warn the Indian opening batsman.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Talking about the game the team Australia is giving a tough fight to India who were dominating the Dubai derby in the group stages. India defeated New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Pakistan in the group-stage matches and all were comfortable wins. India ended the group stage (Group A) at the top of the table and they got a semifinal fixture with Australia who ended up at the second position in Group B.

Team India’s combination of 4 spinners

Rohit Sharma’s led Indian team is repeating the combination of 4 spinners (Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarty, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav) and 2 pacers (Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Shami) in the semifinal against Australia after a comfortable win against New Zealand. Australia is lacking spinners as they have two spinners Adam Zampa, Tanvir Sangha and Glen Maxwell as a part-time spin bowler.

Also Read: Champions Trophy Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma Faces Toss Dilemma On Bone-Dry Dubai Pitch

Filed under

ind vs aus shubman gill Travis Head

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pope Francis Slept Well Through the Night and Is Still Resting, Vatican Says

Pope Francis Slept Well Through the Night and Is Still Resting, Vatican Says

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

PM Modi Visits Vantara: Witnesses Rare Wildlife, Inaugurates World-Class Animal Conservation Centre In Gujarat

PM Modi Visits Vantara: Witnesses Rare Wildlife, Inaugurates World-Class Animal Conservation Centre In Gujarat

‘Confrontation Hysteria’: North Korean Leader’s Sister Threatens Response to US Aircraft Carrier Deployment in South Korea

‘Confrontation Hysteria’: North Korean Leader’s Sister Threatens Response to US Aircraft Carrier Deployment in South...

IND vs AUS , Champions Trophy Semi-Final: Indian Spinners Squeezing Australia

IND vs AUS , Champions Trophy Semi-Final: Indian Spinners Squeezing Australia

Entertainment

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute

50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s New Photos

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s

I Could Have Swallowed It: Adrien Brody Opens Up About Tossing His Chewed Gum To Girlfriend Before Oscars Speech

I Could Have Swallowed It: Adrien Brody Opens Up About Tossing His Chewed Gum To

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I Will Not Be Shamed For How I Look

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard