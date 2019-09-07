Chandrayaan 2: The sports fraternity bow down to the ISRO scientists on Saturday for their hard work and efforts for the Chandrayaan 2 or the Moon Mission. Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Shewag, Rishabh Pant, Yogeshwar Dutt, Ravi Shastri, and many other sports personalities lauded ISRO on Twitter.

Chandrayaan 2: Just like the entire nation, the sports fraternity praised the Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) scientists on Saturday for their priceless efforts and hard work for the Moon Mission 2 or Chandrayaan 2. Sports personalities like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Shastri, and Yogeshwar Dutt saluted ISRO scientists hard work on micro-blogging site Twitter. Following the announcement from ISRO chief K Sivan that the lander lost the communication when it was 2.1 kms above the altitude of the lunar surface, the sports personalities backed the ISRO officials saying there is nothing like a failure.

Young cricketer Rishabh Pant said ups and downs are part of every journey and the nation is proud of its space programs and scientists. He said there is no such thing as failure. India will go only upwards, salute to ISRO scientists.

There is no such thing as failure. Only upwards and onwards from here 💪🏻We are proud of you @isro, we salute your hardwork and dedication in serving the nation. 🇮🇳 #JaiHind #Chandrayaan2 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 7, 2019

Olympian Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt supported the ISRO saying ISRO did a good job and will definitely get success next time. The nation is proud of its scientists. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for backing the ISRO.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan joined the chorus saying the country is proud of ISRO’s ultimate hard work. He said ISRO hasn’t failed, instead, scientists have taken the space program further.

We are proud of you team @isro for your ultimate hard work, you have not lost, you have gotten us further. Keep the dream alive.🙂 #Chandrayaan2 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 7, 2019

Head coach of Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri said people of the country are proud of ISRO scientists who made India a world leader in space science. Chandrayaan 2 will inspire millions.

#India is proud of its #ISRO scientists who have made us a world leader in Space Science. #Chandrayaan2 will inspire millions of Indian kids. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/IyOotFgR2t — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 7, 2019

Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir said salute to the great spirit of ISRO and Indian will come back stronger. The best is definitely yet to come 🚀 #Chandrayaan2

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also thumped the back of Indian scientists and lauded them saying India will success soon.

Khwaab Adhoora raha par Hauslein Zinda hain ,

Isro woh hai, jahaan mushkilein Sharminda hain .

Hum Honge Kaaamyab #Chandrayan2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 7, 2019

