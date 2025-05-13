Chaos in Dharamshala: Alyssa Healy Describes Harrowing Evacuation Experience

With the stadium cloaked in darkness under emergency blackout measures, Healy, Starc, and the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad were quickly moved out.

Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy has opened up about the chaotic and unnerving experience of being evacuated from Dharamshala amid rising hostilities between India and Pakistan.

She was in the hill town to support her husband, Mitchell Starc, who was playing for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025. The match on May 8 was abruptly abandoned due to security concerns after missile activity was reported near the border.

Lights Out, Panic On: IPL Match Abandoned Midway

As tensions escalated, air raid sirens echoed across Dharamshala.

The HPCA Stadium, under the directive of IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, turned off all floodlights. At first, officials attributed the stoppage to a power outage to avoid inciting panic among the crowd.

But the truth emerged soon after — the threat was real. The match was officially called off, and the IPL suspended its proceedings the following day. Foreign players and support staff were advised to evacuate.

With the stadium cloaked in darkness under emergency blackout measures, Healy, Starc, and the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad were quickly moved out.

“It Was Surreal”: Healy Details Frightful Moments

“It was a surreal experience. All of a sudden, a couple of the light towers went out and we were just sitting there up the top waiting … we’re a large group of family and extra support staff,” Healy shared on The Willow Talk podcast.

She was swiftly escorted to a secure room by stadium officials.

Confused and anxious, she turned to Starc for answers.

“I said to Mitch, ‘What’s going on?’, he said the town 60km away had just been smacked by some of the missiles, so there was a complete blackout in the area. That’s why the lights were off, because the Dharamsala stadium was like a beacon. All of a sudden, we’re crammed into vans and off we go back to the hotel. There was madness.”

Stranded in the Mountains: The Long Road to Safety

With airports in the region shut down due to their proximity to the border, the planned immediate evacuation had to be scrapped.

Instead, players and support staff were transported out by road the next day.

They endured a six-hour bus ride, followed by a train journey to Delhi, before Healy and Starc managed to catch a flight back to Sydney.

Now, with a ceasefire established between the two nations, the IPL is set to resume after a week-long break, with matches restarting on May 17.

