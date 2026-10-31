CHE vs MUN, Premier League: Check Chelsea vs Manchester United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

CHE vs MUN, Premier League: Chelsea will host Manchester United in a crucial Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday (Oct 31). Both teams will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering consecutive defeats across competitions. Chelsea, managed by Xabi Alonso, have slipped out of the top four following losses against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Here is everything you need to know about the fixture, including kick-off time, venue, probable playing XIs and live telecast details in India.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League Match Details

Match: Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League

Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League Date: Saturday (Oct 31), 2026

Saturday (Oct 31), 2026 Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England

Stamford Bridge, London, England Kick-off Time: 6:00 AM IST

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Streaming in India?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League fixture will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Fans can follow the action online through the platform.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Match Preview

Chelsea head into the contest after back-to-back defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. The Blues suffered a 2-0 loss to Spurs at Stamford Bridge before their EFL Cup campaign came to an end following a penalty-shootout defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. Despite scoring seven goals across their previous matches against Bournemouth and Everton, Chelsea have struggled for consistency and have dropped out of the Premier League’s top four.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are also under pressure after an extended winless run. The Red Devils suffered a disappointing 3-0 home defeat against Bournemouth last weekend, extending their run without a victory to eight matches in all competitions. They have also gone six Premier League games without a win and are currently 16th in the standings, just one point above the relegation zone. Carrick will be hoping his side can produce a much-improved performance in London.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Probable Playing XIs

Chelsea Probable XI: Penders, Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto, Henderson, Lavia, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Rogers.

Manchester United Probable XI: Lammens, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Santos, Baleba, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Mount, Cunha.