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Home > Sports News > CHE vs TOT, Premier League: Check Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

CHE vs TOT, Premier League: Check Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

CHE vs TOT, Premier League: Chelsea will host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in an important London derby in the Premier League on Saturday (Oct 24). Tottenham will aim to build on their first league victory of the season, while Chelsea will look to extend their winning run after consecutive victories over Bournemouth and Everton. The Blues defeated Spurs 2-1 in their previous meeting at the end of last season, with Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos finding the net. Here is everything you need to know about the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match, including the kickoff time, venue, probable playing XIs and live telecast and streaming details in India.

CHE vs TOT, Premier League: Check Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
CHE vs TOT, Premier League: Check Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 19:29 IST

CHE vs TOT, Premier League: Chelsea will host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in an important London derby in the Premier League on Saturday (Oct 24). Tottenham will aim to build on their first league victory of the season, while Chelsea will look to extend their winning run after consecutive victories over Bournemouth and Everton. The Blues defeated Spurs 2-1 in their previous meeting at the end of last season, with Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos finding the net. Here is everything you need to know about the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match, including the kickoff time, venue, probable playing XIs and live telecast and streaming details in India.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Match Details

  • Match: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League
  • Date: Saturday (Oct 24), 2026
  • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England
  • Kick-off Time: 10:00 AM IST

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League clash live on the Star Sports Network.

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How to Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming in India?

The Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur London derby will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Chelsea enter the derby after recording consecutive Premier League victories against Bournemouth and Everton. A commanding 5-1 home win over Bournemouth was followed by a 2-0 away triumph against Everton, with Pedro Neto scoring twice in the latter fixture. Chelsea also ended a 22-match run without a clean sheet in the Premier League. Manager Xabi Alonso will be eager to see his side secure a third successive league victory.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, ended their six-game winless start to the Premier League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Coventry City. Goals from James Maddison, Omar Marmoush and Ben Davies helped Roberto De Zerbi’s side secure a much-needed result. Spurs will now attempt to carry that momentum into their trip to Stamford Bridge, although their recent record of consecutive league wins suggests that another victory will be a challenge.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable Playing XIs

Chelsea Probable XI: Penders, Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill, Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Hato, Palmer, Rogers, Pedro.

Tottenham Hotspur Probable XI: Kinsky, Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson, Gallagher, Tonali, Kudus, Maddison, Marmoush, Solanke.

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CHE vs TOT, Premier League: Check Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
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CHE vs TOT, Premier League: Check Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

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CHE vs TOT, Premier League: Check Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
CHE vs TOT, Premier League: Check Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
CHE vs TOT, Premier League: Check Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
CHE vs TOT, Premier League: Check Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
CHE vs TOT, Premier League: Check Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

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