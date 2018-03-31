After being handed the suspension from playing cricket, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner have given emotional interviews to media accepting their mistakes and seeking forgiveness. Another accomplice in ball-tampering issue, coach Darren Lehmann also broke down during his press conference and announced that he will quit from the post of Australia's head coach after the Wanderers Test match against South Africa.

Australian cricketer David Warner on Friday held a press conference in Sydney and expressed his regrets for playing a role in the tampering with the ball during a Test match against South Africa. The 31-year-old swashbuckling batsman accepted his mistake and said that he has failed as the vice-captain of the Australian cricket team. Warner has been handed a one-year suspension from playing international cricket and will miss out on cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

While speaking to media, David Warner said, “I take full responsibilities of my part in what happened and I am deeply sorry for the consequences of what I was involved in. I flawed in my responsibilities as the Vice Captain of Australian Cricket team.” His statements on the ball-tampering issue came out a day after his accomplices – Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith – in the controversy gave emotional press conferences on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Bancroft, who actually tampered with the ball, promised that he will prove his worth once again and will let his actions speak for him as “words don’t mean much in these circumstances”.

Lamenting the entire row, Cameron Bancroft said, “The thing that breaks my heart the most is that I’ve given up my spot in the team for free. People know I worked so hard to get to this point in my career and to have given up that chance for free is devastating. I have never ever been involved in tampering with the ball (before now) and it clearly compromises my values and what I stand for as a player and as a person. It’s so big because the act of doing it is completely wrong.”

A couple of minutes after Bancroft’s press con, Steve Smith came to the fore and talked to media about the entire ball-tampering row. He said that being the captain of the team, it was his responsibility to stop the breach of the code of conduct but he failed to do so. Smith went on to say that he is willing to do anything to make up for his mistake.

While speaking, Steve Smith broke down into tears saying, “I am sorry. I want to make it clear that as the captain of the Australia Cricket team I take full responsibility. I made a serious error of judgment and I now understand the consequences. I will do everything I can do to make up for my mistake and the damage it has caused. If any good can come of this, it can be a lesson to others, and I hope can be a cause for change.”

Coach Darren Lehmann followed next in the line of public confessions. He accepted his serious error in the judgment and announced that he will quit as Australia’s coach after Wanderers Test match against South Africa.

In his emotional press conference, a teary-eyed Lehmann said, “As many who sit in this room will know, life on the road means a lot of time away from loved ones and after speaking to my family, it is the right time to step away. Speaking to the players and saying goodbye is the toughest thing I have had to do. I hope the team rebuilds and the Australian public can forgive the young men and get behind the XI.”

During the third day of the third Test in the ongoing series against South Africa, Cameron Bancroft tampered with the ball in order to gain an advantage in the match. When he was questioned by the on-field umpire, he refused to have done anything with the ball. After the day’s play ended, captain Steve Smith accepted that the ball was tampered with and the entire controversy broke out. Smith and David Warner were stripped from captaincy roles and were banned from playing cricket for one year. Bancroft received a suspension of 9 months from the Australian cricket board.

