Check the Full List: India's 18-Man Test Squad for England Tour with Shubman Gill as Captain, Karun Nair Makes Comeback

India’s selection committee has unveiled an 18-member squad for the upcoming Test series in England, with Shubman Gill stepping in as captain. The announcement marks a mix of fresh inclusions and notable exclusions, with Karun Nair making a comeback and Rishabh Pant named as vice-captain.

Jasprit Bumrah features in the squad but will not be available for the entire series. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar made it clear that workload management will determine how many matches the pace spearhead actually plays.

Bumrah’s Availability a Matter of Workload, Not Commitment

Agarkar addressed the uncertainty surrounding Bumrah’s participation, citing advice from the medical team.

“I don’t think he is available for five Tests, as far as the physios and the doctors have told us. Whether it’s four, three, we will see how the series goes and how his body takes the workload. He is very important to us. Even if he is fit for three or four Test matches, he is going to win us Test matches. We are glad he is fit and the setback he had in Australia wasn’t too bad. He has started playing again, I know it’s T20 cricket at the moment, but he is doing very well. I am very happy he is part of the squad,” Agarkar stated.

The selectors have brought in left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, keeping Bumrah’s limited availability in mind. According to Agarkar, the decision wasn’t about finding a replica but about fulfilling the team’s requirements.

“It’s not about trying to find like-for-like players, but about understanding what the team needs. Someone like Mukesh Kumar, for example, has been bowling well in domestic cricket and has the ability to swing the ball. With Bumrah unlikely to play all five Test matches, we needed someone who can offer us that kind of skillset. So, we looked at all possible options, and it was a unanimous decision among the selectors and team management to go with the best available choices,” he explained.

Sarfaraz Dropped, Karun Recalled: Selection Sparks Debate

One of the more surprising choices was the exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan, who has been with the Test squad for over a year. Instead, Karun Nair has been recalled to the side.

“Those are the choices team management makes. Sarfaraz has played few tests. It’s always unfair on someone but you have to make choices,” Agarkar remarked.

Nair’s return comes on the back of a consistent domestic season, giving him the edge in the middle-order competition.

The squad also sees young top-order batter Sai Sudharsan earn his maiden call-up, indicating a focus on developing new talent for the future.

Pant Named Deputy; Shami Left Out Due to Fitness Concerns

Another noteworthy development is Rishabh Pant being appointed as vice-captain, ahead of senior players like KL Rahul and Bumrah. Pant’s return to fitness has been closely followed, and this elevation signals the trust placed in his leadership and match-winning ability.

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami hasn’t made the cut. Agarkar clarified that Shami is still working on his fitness and isn’t ready for the physical demands of a long Test series.

In addition to Shami and Sarfaraz, young pacer Harshit Rana also misses out on the senior squad. However, both he and Sarfaraz are set to feature for India A in England, with two first-class games and an intra-squad fixture lined up as preparation for the senior side’s campaign.

India’s Test Squad for England Tour:

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

