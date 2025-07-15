LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List benjamin netanyahu air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List
Home > Sports > Checo Perez To Make A Comeback To F1 With Cadillac?

Checo Perez To Make A Comeback To F1 With Cadillac?

Ever since Perez was fired at the conclusion of 2024, Red Bull has had trouble staying consistent with their second seat. Numerous individuals have been connected to Cadillac, including the Mexican, and there is growing conjecture that an announcement is now close.

Sergio Perez is reportedly on the verge of being officially announced as the first driver for the brand-new Cadillac F1 squad.
Sergio Perez is reportedly on the verge of being officially announced as the first driver for the brand-new Cadillac F1 squad.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 14:50:47 IST

In 2026, Cadillac will formally join the Formula 1 grid. The choice of their two drivers is perhaps the most significant of the many significant decisions that must be made before they start their first race in Melbourne.

The team is reportedly ready to confirm Sergio Perez as its first driver, which would be the race-winning Mexican’s comeback to the grid. However, as discussions on its first driver lineup continue, PlanetF1.com has learned from a number of sources that there are currently no plans to name any drivers. Several drivers have been connected to the team, including Perez. After losing motivation with Red Bull at the end of the previous season, his reputation has grown as Max Verstappen has battled this year with Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson.

Perez is an appealing option for a prospective squad due to his experience (281 race starts), his commercial connections with billionaire Carlos Slim, the enormous Latin-American market, and the fact that he has won six races. His experience is considered a particularly useful advantage for Cadillac. It is a green fields initiative owned by TWG Motorsport and operates under the Cadillac brand. To lessen its learning curve, it has hired senior staff and will initially purchase Ferrari components.

It still faces a lot of obstacles, though, and having a lineup of experienced drivers is therefore viewed as advantageous as it helps it get through that learning phase with a known quantity, particularly if that driver has experience working in operations that have won races and championships.

Other Options for Cadillac

Another driver who is closely associated with the team, Valtteri Bottas, also fits that description.

Bottas has returned to Mercedes as a reserve driver in Formula One 2025 after Sauber decided to go with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto as it starts to switch to Audi for the upcoming season. He worked alongside Lewis Hamilton and contributed to the delivery of five Constructors’ Championships during his prior tenure at Brackley, which lasted from 2017 to 2021.  He has 10 victories in 246 Formula One starts. 

A seat has also been strongly associated with Zhou Guanyu.  In order to gain important knowledge about Cadillac’s power unit partner for the upcoming season, the Chinese pilot is currently employed by Ferrari as a reserve driver.

Also Read: Real Madrid Have Put The Vinicius Contract Talks On Hold

Tags: CadillacCheco Perezf1f1 latest newsRed Bull

More News

US Supreme Court Lets Donald Trump Move Ahead with Mass Firings at Education Department
Is Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma Joining Bigg Boss 19? Here’s The Truth
Watch: Playful Humpback Whales Delight Off Rio’s Coast in Rare July Sighting
YES Bank Shares Rise Over 3% in Early Trade as Japan’s SMFG Eyes USD 1.1 Billion Investment Boost
Anthem Biosciences IPO Crosses 100% Subscription: Should You Worry About Missing Out?
Checo Perez To Make A Comeback To F1 With Cadillac?
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana To Have A Massive Budget Of Rs.4000 Crore Even Surpassing Superman
Yash Dayal Gets Relief As Allahabad High Court Stays Arrest In Sexual Harassment Case
Is James Gunns’ ‘Superman’ Anti-Israel? The Film’s Gaza Parallels Ignite Online Debate
Will Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government Collapse? Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Party Quits Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Checo Perez To Make A Comeback To F1 With Cadillac?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Checo Perez To Make A Comeback To F1 With Cadillac?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Checo Perez To Make A Comeback To F1 With Cadillac?
Checo Perez To Make A Comeback To F1 With Cadillac?
Checo Perez To Make A Comeback To F1 With Cadillac?
Checo Perez To Make A Comeback To F1 With Cadillac?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?