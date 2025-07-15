Checo Perez To Make A Comeback To F1 With Cadillac?

In 2026, Cadillac will formally join the Formula 1 grid. The choice of their two drivers is perhaps the most significant of the many significant decisions that must be made before they start their first race in Melbourne.

The team is reportedly ready to confirm Sergio Perez as its first driver, which would be the race-winning Mexican’s comeback to the grid. However, as discussions on its first driver lineup continue, PlanetF1.com has learned from a number of sources that there are currently no plans to name any drivers. Several drivers have been connected to the team, including Perez. After losing motivation with Red Bull at the end of the previous season, his reputation has grown as Max Verstappen has battled this year with Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson.

Perez is an appealing option for a prospective squad due to his experience (281 race starts), his commercial connections with billionaire Carlos Slim, the enormous Latin-American market, and the fact that he has won six races. His experience is considered a particularly useful advantage for Cadillac. It is a green fields initiative owned by TWG Motorsport and operates under the Cadillac brand. To lessen its learning curve, it has hired senior staff and will initially purchase Ferrari components.

It still faces a lot of obstacles, though, and having a lineup of experienced drivers is therefore viewed as advantageous as it helps it get through that learning phase with a known quantity, particularly if that driver has experience working in operations that have won races and championships.

Other Options for Cadillac

Another driver who is closely associated with the team, Valtteri Bottas, also fits that description.

Bottas has returned to Mercedes as a reserve driver in Formula One 2025 after Sauber decided to go with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto as it starts to switch to Audi for the upcoming season. He worked alongside Lewis Hamilton and contributed to the delivery of five Constructors’ Championships during his prior tenure at Brackley, which lasted from 2017 to 2021. He has 10 victories in 246 Formula One starts.

A seat has also been strongly associated with Zhou Guanyu. In order to gain important knowledge about Cadillac’s power unit partner for the upcoming season, the Chinese pilot is currently employed by Ferrari as a reserve driver.

