Cheesesteaks And Laughs: Yao Ming’s Hilarious Chat With Kyle Kuzma Delights NBA Fans

A lighthearted exchange between NBA legend Yao Ming and Kyle Kuzma is making waves online, offering fans a rare glimpse into the former Houston Rockets center’s sense of humor. The clip comes from Kuzma’s recent visit to Hong Kong for the Yao Foundation’s 12th Annual Charity Game, where several NBA stars, including James Harden and Jimmy Butler, were in attendance.

Why Philadelphia? Cheesesteaks and Museums, Says Yao

In the now-viral video, Kuzma asks Yao which U.S. city is his favorite. Yao’s answer? “Philadelphia.” When asked why, his hilarious and oddly thoughtful reasoning had fans and Kuzma laughing.

“Cheesesteak and I like museums. Chicago has good museums too, but Philadelphia has a good museum and also the Navy Factory, defending the entire ocean. That’s kind of a museum too,” Yao said with a straight face. He even credited former teammate Cuttino Mobley, a Philly native, for introducing him to the iconic sandwich.

NBA Fans React: “A Gem of a Man”

Social media exploded with reactions to Yao’s charming honesty and unique reasoning. From jokes about cheesesteak consumption to wild biopic casting suggestions, fans were all in:

“I love Yao Ming. Damn gem of a man.”

“Nothing like a Philly cheesesteak ong.”

“Has Yao eaten over or under 1000 cheesesteaks in his life?”

“If the best thing about Philly is a sandwich, that says a lot.”

Yao Ming told Kuz why Philadelphia is his favorite city in the US: “Cheesesteak.” 🤣🔥 (via @kylekuzma) pic.twitter.com/HkxyOyUgPY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 22, 2025

Beyond Basketball: Yao’s Lasting Impact

Though injuries cut his NBA career short, Yao has remained a massive figure in global basketball. As chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, he works to develop young talent and improve the sport in China. Off the court, he’s also led major conservation campaigns against ivory and shark finning.

Yao’s legacy continues to grow not just as a basketball icon, but as a beloved figure whose influence spans sports, culture, and philanthropy.

