Chelsea earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Saturday in a Premier League match played at Stamford Bridge. It was Ross Barkley yet again to the salvation for the Blues as they continued their unbeaten run in Premier League 2018-19 season. With the victory, Maurizio Sarri’s men have gone to the top of the Premier League table and the Italian coach will be happy with how his side responded to the Red Devils after going 2-1 down in the second half.

The atmosphere at the Stamford Bridge was electric given the magnitude of the game and the home side duly earned a first-half lead in the 21st minute when Rudiger headed home a fantastic finish off Willian’s superb corner. Manchester United had a couple of attempts at goal but goalkeeper Kepa stood his ground and denied any room to the marauding Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho’s men turned on the charm in the second of the match and held Chelsea’s game by the jugular. Anthony Martial rose to the occasion in the 55th minute and netted a rebound off Antonio Valencia’s shot making it 1-1. The Frenchman announced his authority in the game in the 73rd minute yet again as he curled in a beautifully taken shot giving a sensational 2-1 lead to Manchester United.

However, all hell broke loose in the dying minutes of the match. In the 90+6th minute, super-sub Ross Barkley drilled a shot past David de Gea to rescue the match for Chelsea. During the celebrations of the equalizer, a Chelsea staff ran past Jose Mourinho and directed a comment at him. The Portuguese coach ran behind the staffer into the tunnel to confront him but the security and other staff around there held him from getting into an altercation.

Things got heated on the touchline after Ross Barkley's equaliser. pic.twitter.com/Dy4bClcEBs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 20, 2018

Much drama enthused at the end of the match but Jose Mourinho proved that he is still the best man to lead the Old Trafford outfit. With the draw, Manchester United now lies at the 8th spot in the Premier League table and can slip further down as Watford, Leicester City and Everton have matches in hand to topple United from the 8th spot.

