Chelsea are currently in the middle of a crisis which might succumb their moderate season so far towards a dead end. With manager Antonio Conte continuously claiming that he is committed to the club and wants the players to act like ‘men’ when they head into an action-packed weekend ahead, the injury woes only make it worse for the reigning champions. Conte has expressed serious concerns over striker Alvaro Morata’s availability for the Champions League last-16 clash against Barcelona. With a host of big players on the sidelines, Chelsea would be aiming to get as many players back in the fray as they can before the big game.

Morata, who was signed from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window for a whopping £58million plus various add-ons has scored 10 goals in 20 appearances for the club in the Premier League. The Spaniard had initial troubles with his back three weeks ago and the injury took a tool over him when he had to leave the pitch in the FA Cup clash against Norwich. Morata has since not featured in a game for the Blues while failing to recover from the pain. In his absence, Conte could hand Giroud his first start for Chelsea in the Premier League clash against West Brom. Giroud was roped in by Conte from Arsenal after the club let go off Michy Batshuayi who signed for Borussia Dortmund on loan till the end of the season.

Talking about Morata’s injury in the pre-match before the West Brom game, Conte reckoned Morata was an important player but he didn’t know how much time will it take for him to return back into the squad. “We have been talking a lot about bad results but sometimes we forget we are facing a serious situation,” said the Chelsea coach.

“Players like Morata, for us, are very important and have been missing for a long period of time. I don’t know how long he will be out. We are struggling a lot to find a solution to solve the pain in his back. If you ask me whether he needs a day, a month or the rest of the season, I don’t know. For this reason, I’m a bit worried. You know very well the importance of the player,” he added.

Chelsea have lost their last three encounters with the goal difference of three and the pressure is directly on Conte who has requested the club boar to back him in the difficult time and help the club get back on track. The Blues have a tough road lying ahead of them in the English top flight with a series of big games including the Champions League tie against Barcelona. After playing the Catalan giants in the last-16 of the Champions League, Chelsea will play Manchester United and Manchester City and clash with Barca in the 2nd leg of the round of 16 tie.

Morata is most likely to miss out on all the games, which can decide Chelsea’s fate in the top four of the league with the club on the brink of being pushed out. Conte has been able to win only two out of the last 10 games and the club’s title defence has been awful. But Conte insisted he is very much a Chelsea manager and is working hard to get his players back in the groove. I’m not thinking for one moment about the possibility of going away from this club,” he said.

“I repeat: my commitment, like the commitment of my players, is totally for this club. But, as you know very well because we are talking about football, a lot of times – and I don’t agree with this – (the future of) the manager and the coach depends on the results. In this case, we are having poor results. For this reason, we have to pay great attention,” he added.