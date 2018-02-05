Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said that he would like to have a statement of support against speculations of him leaving Premier League holders, something which has never happened in the past before. Conte's comments came after Chelsea's dreadful defeat at Stamford Bridge against Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend. With the post of the Italian national team head coach is still vacant, Conte is perhaps Italy's best bet as the new coach if he fails to deliver this season at Stamford Bridge.

“I must be honest, when there are these type of rumours or speculation after the first game of the season against Burnley [a 3-2 defeat]… Maybe I’d like the club to prepare a statement for me, no, to say they trust me in my work and my job,” Antonio Conte was quoted as saying. Conte said he would like to have a statement of support against this speculation, something which has never happened in the past. “But, at the same time, I know this never happened in the past, so why should I hope for something different? But, for sure, I’d like to have a statement of support against this speculation. The challenge is that, in the past, this never happened,” Conte added.