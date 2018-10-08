Hazard said that ever since he was a child, all he dreamt about was playing for Real Madrid. He went on to say that if he decides to leave Chelsea, he will leave on cordial terms and will not strain his relationship with the Chelsea board and fans.

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard on Sunday opened up about his future regarding a potential move away to Real Madrid saying that to play for Los Blancos has been his life-long dream. The Belgian attacker, however, did not confirm whether he has decided to finally part ways with the Blues but stressed that he has left his options open for the next season.

While speaking to media after Southampton match, Hazard said that ever since he was a child, all he dreamt about was playing for Real Madrid. He went on to say that if he decides to leave Chelsea, he will leave on cordial terms and will not strain his relationship with the Chelsea board and fans.

“I want what’s good for me, but I want what’s good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don’t want to say, ‘yes I am signing a new contract’, and then, in the end, I don’t end up signing. So, I will see.

In my head, sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January,” added the Belgian.

Eden Hazard has two years left on his contract and Chelsea is trying hard to get his contract extended since he is the most marketable player for the Blues. It is being reported that the west London club is vying to tie him down for a new five-year deal worth £300,000 a week.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old is still unsure whether he will sign a new contract with Chelsea or not. “I could talk now (about the new contract). If they come to me, then I will talk. I don’t want to say that I am not talking (at all) with the club or the owner. I am talking a lot with them. So, we just need to find a good solution,” stressed Hazard.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More