Chelsea Exit Confirmed: Jadon Sancho Returns to Manchester United After Loan Stint, Club To Pay Hefty $6.7 Million Penalty

Jadon Sancho has officially confirmed his exit from Chelsea following the end of his loan spell at Stamford Bridge.

The winger is now set to return to Manchester United, as Chelsea failed to convert the loan into a permanent transfer, ESPN reports.

Personal Terms Collapse Over Wage Dispute

According to sources, Chelsea could not agree on personal terms with the former England international. The club reportedly asked Sancho to take a significant pay cut from his £300,000-a-week salary to align with their wage structure. However, negotiations failed, leading to the breakdown of talks over a permanent deal.

Chelsea’s decision not to sign Sancho permanently comes with a financial cost. The initial loan agreement reportedly included a £25 million obligation to buy, which the club has now opted out of. As a result, Chelsea will be required to pay a £5 million ($6.7 million) penalty to Manchester United for breaking the terms of the deal.

Sancho Thanks Chelsea for Memorable Experience

Taking to the social media platform X, Sancho expressed gratitude to the Chelsea community. He wrote, “Grateful for the experience. Big love to everyone at Chelsea who made me feel at home — teammates, staff and the fans. Wishing the club all the best moving forward. Truly grateful, Thank you Blues.”

Sancho made 41 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea during the 2024–25 season, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists. A highlight of his stint was netting the third goal in Chelsea’s 4-1 UEFA Conference League final victory over Real Betis, helping secure the club’s first trophy under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Future Prospects: European Clubs Show Interest

With his future at Manchester United uncertain, Sancho is expected to explore options elsewhere in Europe. Multiple clubs have previously shown interest in acquiring the winger, who now faces a pivotal moment in his career.

Although Sancho is still under contract with Chelsea until June 30, the club will travel to the United States next week for the Club World Cup. Their opening match is scheduled for June 16 against LAFC in Atlanta, signalling the start of their new season preparations without Sancho in the squad.