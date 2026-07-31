Chelsea Fined £10 Million For 74 FA Rule Breaches, Avoid Six-Point Deduction Ahead of Premier League 2026-27 Season

With the 2026-27 season of the Premier League beginning next month, Chelsea have landed themselves into some off-field trouble. The Premier Club has been fined an enormous amount of £10 million ($13.41 million) after admitting to multiple historical breach of regulations, as the governing body announced on July 31, Friday.
Who reported the breaches from Chelsea?
“Chelsea FC admitted to 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 prior to a hearing and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed a six-point deduction, which was to be suspended until 30 June 2027, and a £10 million fine. The club appealed against the suspended points deduction and an independent Appeal Board allowed the appeal and set aside this sanction following a further hearing,” the FA said in a statement.
“In 2022, the club self-reported potential historical rule breaches to all applicable regulators. Following that report, it has worked openly and transparently with all regulators, including voluntarily and proactively disclosing many thousands of documents,” Chelsea said in a statement.