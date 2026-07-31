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Home > Sports News > Chelsea Fined £10 Million For 74 FA Rule Breaches, Avoid Six-Point Deduction Ahead of Premier League 2026-27 Season

Chelsea Fined £10 Million For 74 FA Rule Breaches, Avoid Six-Point Deduction Ahead of Premier League 2026-27 Season

With the 2026-27 season of the Premier League beginning next month, Chelsea have landed themselves into some off-field trouble.

Chelsea Fined £10 million For FA Rule Breaches Ahead Of Premier League 2026-27 Season. (Image Credits: Chelsea FC X)
Chelsea Fined £10 million For FA Rule Breaches Ahead Of Premier League 2026-27 Season. (Image Credits: Chelsea FC X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-31 20:37 IST

With the 2026-27 season of the Premier League beginning next month, Chelsea have landed themselves into some off-field trouble. The Premier Club has been fined an enormous amount of £10 million ($13.41 million) after admitting to multiple historical breach of regulations, as the governing body announced on July 31, Friday.

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Who reported the breaches from Chelsea?

The breaches were self-reported by Chelsea following its takeover by ‌U.S. investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital in May 2022. The Premier League club avoided a points deduction after successfully appealing part of the original punishment. ​However, Chelsea will face a suspended two-window registration ban through to ​June 30, 2027.
After reviewing the case, an independent Regulatory Commission ⁠initially imposed a suspended six-point deduction, but that sanction was later set ​aside on appeal.
“Chelsea FC admitted to 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 ​prior to a hearing and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed a six-point deduction, which was to be suspended until 30 June 2027, and a £10 million fine. The club appealed against the suspended points deduction and an ​independent Appeal Board allowed the appeal and set aside this sanction following a further ‌hearing,” the FA said ​in a statement.
Rule ⁠breaches included of regulations relating to third-party investments and on working with intermediaries, among others.
The £10 million fine was not subject to appeal, with the FA adding that the full amount will be directed towards grassroots football initiatives.
“In ​2022, the club self-reported ​potential historical rule ⁠breaches to all applicable regulators. Following that report, it has worked openly and transparently ​with all regulators, including voluntarily and proactively disclosing many ​thousands of ⁠documents,” Chelsea said in a statement.
The latest sanction follows other financial penalties imposed on Chelsea for historical regulatory violations. In March, the club was fined a record £10.75 million for breaches of the ⁠Premier ​League regulations. Chelsea were also handed a one-year first-team ​transfer ban, suspended for two years, along with an immediate nine-month ban on academy player ​transfers.
As for Premier League 2026-27, they will open their campaign against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London. The Blues finished the previous season at the 10th spot.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Chelsea Fined £10 Million For 74 FA Rule Breaches, Avoid Six-Point Deduction Ahead of Premier League 2026-27 Season
Tags: Chelsea FChome-hero-pos-11premier leaguePremier League 2026-27

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Chelsea Fined £10 Million For 74 FA Rule Breaches, Avoid Six-Point Deduction Ahead of Premier League 2026-27 Season

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Chelsea Fined £10 Million For 74 FA Rule Breaches, Avoid Six-Point Deduction Ahead of Premier League 2026-27 Season
Chelsea Fined £10 Million For 74 FA Rule Breaches, Avoid Six-Point Deduction Ahead of Premier League 2026-27 Season
Chelsea Fined £10 Million For 74 FA Rule Breaches, Avoid Six-Point Deduction Ahead of Premier League 2026-27 Season
Chelsea Fined £10 Million For 74 FA Rule Breaches, Avoid Six-Point Deduction Ahead of Premier League 2026-27 Season

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