Chelsea Fined £10 Million For 74 FA Rule Breaches, Avoid Six-Point Deduction Ahead of Premier League 2026-27 Season

With the 2026-27 season of the Premier League beginning next month, Chelsea have landed themselves into some off-field trouble. The Premier Club has been fined an enormous amount of £10 million ($13.41 million) after admitting to multiple historical breach of regulations, as the governing body announced on July 31, Friday.

The breaches were self-reported by Chelsea following its takeover by ‌U.S. investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital in May 2022. The Premier League club avoided a points deduction after successfully appealing part of the original punishment. ​However, Chelsea will face a suspended two-window registration ban through to ​June 30, 2027.

After reviewing the case, an independent Regulatory Commission ⁠initially imposed a suspended six-point deduction, but that sanction was later set ​aside on appeal.

“Chelsea FC admitted to 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 ​prior to a hearing and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed a six-point deduction, which was to be suspended until 30 June 2027, and a £10 million fine. The club appealed against the suspended points deduction and an ​independent Appeal Board allowed the appeal and set aside this sanction following a further ‌hearing,” the FA said ​in a statement.

Rule ⁠breaches included of regulations relating to third-party investments and on working with intermediaries, among others.