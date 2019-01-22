Coach Diego Simeone has been actively looking to bolster the Atletico squad after a quite calm summer transfer window. Moreover, Alvaro Morata has been roped in to share the goal-scoring burden with talisman Antoine Griezmann. Morata has failed drastically at Chelsea ever since making a £70-million move from Real Madrid but Atletico is famous for bringing the best in strikers and it will be interesting to see how he will fare at the Spanish capital club.

Atletico Madrid has reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Alvaro Morata on a season-long loan with the La Liga giants having option to buy the Spanish striker at the end of the loan for £48.5 million. It is also being reported that the former Real Madrid forward is willing to take a wage cut on his current £120,000 per week salary at Chelsea if Atletico Madrid decides to make his move permanent. The Blues are willing to offload the misfiring Morata in order to make room for Gonzalo Higuain who is heavily touted to complete a switch to Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

On the other hand, Chelsea has been heavily linked with AC Milan’s Gonzalo Higuain and it is being reported that the Argentine can complete a switch to the Premier League giants in the coming days. As per reports, Chelsea has held successful talks with Higuain’s parent club Juventus regarding a potential loan transfer with the option to make it permanent.

AC Milan, who is bound to lose Higuain, is set to land Genoa’s star attacker Krzysztof Piatek for a whopping £35 million. Rumour mill in Italy suggests that Piatek will complete the move to the San Siro within 48 hours.

