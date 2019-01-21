When asked about the transfer speculation linking Gonzalo Higuain to an imminent move to Premier League giants Chelsea, Gennaro Gattuso said that due to all the fuss around Higuain's future, the calmness within the squad has been hampered and the training sessions are being affected.

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has left out star striker Gonzalo Higuain from club squad ahead of Monday’s Serie A clash with Genoa which has further fuelled rumours of the Argentine’s exit from the Rossoneri. Later in a press conference, Gattuso said that he has made peace with Higuain’s choice to leave AC Milan and that he has been focusing on bringing balance to the squad.

Ahead of Genoa match, AC Milan tweeted the 23-man squad which did not include Gonzalo Higuain. Speaking about his exclusion from the squad, Gattuso added that he spoke to Higuain before deciding the final squad and he did not consider him ready for the match.

#GenoaMilan squad-list: Suso is back and available for the away game at Marassi

Rientra @suso30oficial: è nei 23 convocati per la trasferta col Genoa pic.twitter.com/KZ2HGWAS2p — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 20, 2019

When asked about the transfer speculation linking the former Real Madrid man to an imminent move to Premier League giants Chelsea, Gennaro Gattuso said that due to all the fuss around Higuain’s future, the calmness within the squad has been hampered and the training sessions are being affected.

The AC Milan coach then vaguely confirmed the exit of the 31-year-old attacker from the Italian capital club saying that he accepts Higuain’s decision. “Surely he could have done more and maybe we could have helped him fit in better. Right now we have to work with professionalism and determination, all these rumours have not helped us lately and we have to look ahead,” he added.

Ever since moving to AC Milan from Juventus on a loan move, Higuain has failed to hit peak form and has managed to score just 6 goals in 15 Serie A appearances. Since the start of January transfer window, he has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea which is being managed by Maurizio Sarri, who coached Higuain at Napoli and helped him net 36 goals in 35 league matches.

