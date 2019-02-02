Ever since the departure of Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018 summer, Eden Hazard has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos. However, despite solid interest towards each other by both the parties, a potential switch has failed to materialise.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on Saturday urged the La Liga giants to move for Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard in the summer transfer window rather than signing Brazilian superstar Neymar. The 26-year-old Belgian international spoke highly of Hazard, who he played with during his stint at Stamford Bridge, but conceded that it is up to Real Madrid board who they want to bring in as reinforcements next summer.

When asked about who would he choose for Real Madrid to sign next summer, Thibaut Courtois said that he would choose Eden Hazard without a shred of a doubt because he really likes the Chelsea wizard. “… but the choice is up to the board. I do not know what will happen. That is not a question for me, but for the chairman and the management,” added the former Blues goalkeeper.

The towering Belgian also said that although Real Madrid misses a talisman like Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch, nobody really talks about him in the dressing room. He continued saying that the team is what it is now and lauded Karim Benzema for his stellar exploits of late. “You see in the matches that we have quality, only sometimes it is not possible to score,” Courtois said in an attempt to explain Real Madrid’s torrid form in the ongoing season.

Ever since the departure of Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018 summer, Eden Hazard has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos. However, despite solid interest towards each other by both the parties, a potential switch has failed to materialise. It is being touted that Hazard will move to Real Madrid in a mega-money deal next summer after coach Maurizio Sarri publicly admitted that he will not stand in the attacker’s way.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More