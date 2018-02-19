Chelsea are planning an all-out swoop in order to keep Michy Batshuayi at the club after his loan spell ends with Borussia Dortmund, the club is also preparing to make a move for American attacker Christian Pulisic who is on top of their priority list. The Chelsea hierarchy didn't strike a permanent deal with Dortmund for Batshuayi as they see him as a future Chelsea player.

Michy Batshuayi Antonio Conte might not be at Chelsea next season but that won’t affect the club administration’s desire to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Christian Pulisic who is on their list. Earlier reports were rife that Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi who is currently playing for Dortmund in the Bundesliga on loan from Chelsea can be used to make weight for the deal but that doesn’t seem to be the case. The English champions want the Belgian superstar to be at the club which is why they didn’t sanction a permanent move for him.

While Batshuayi left Chelsea to join Dortmund on loan in January, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his way to Arsenal and Olivier Giroud was roped in by Chelsea. The trio of transfers meant each of the three teams got their desire. However, now the Chelsea hierarchy has made it clear that they cannot let go of the Belgian young gun who can be a future superstar at the Stamford Bridge despite the fact that Conte is not a big fan of the player, which also reflects on the Italian manager’s future at the club, which is under the scanner after a terrible title defence campaign.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic has emerged as the top target for Chelsea and the club is planning to go all out in the American forward. One of the most sought-after players in the Bundesliga, Pulisic has been a consistent performer for Dortmund upfront and has impressed the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool who are in for his signatures. But Chelsea can beat other competitors to his signing by using Batshuayi in the deal.

The Belgian striker has had a fine start to life in Germany, he has already scored thrice and provided one assist in his three Bundesliga appearances. He started against Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday where Marco Reus scored the lone goal to seal the deal for Dortmund. Meanwhile, Pulisic has also been prolific for Dortmund in the campaign and has scored thrice while providing three assists in the Bundesliga this season.

