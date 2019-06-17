On June 16, 2019, Juventus have officially announced the arrival of Maurizio Sarri to their roster. The former Chelsea manager has joined Juventus on a three-year contract. The future for Chelsea management remains to be seen. Read the article to know more.

Maurizio Sarri’s move to Juventus has been confirmed after spending just one season with the Blues, making him the 9th full-time manager to leave Chelsea ranks since Roman Abramovich took the reins in 2003. The Italian proved his mettle by taking the team to the third position in the Premier League and the Europa League title. Juve has agreed on a reported £5 million fee for the manager.

Although the 60-year-old had a relatively safe run as manager, a move such as this was expected. Not acquiring the same fan support as his predecessors, Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte, the Italian was frequently criticised for his refusal to adapt his style, delays in signing new talents and subsequent failure at garnering fan support. Without Juve making a move, Abramovich would have been tasked with the decision of whether or not to keep a relatively well-performing manager without any fan support among Chelsea fans. The odds would have been in Sarri’s favour had he been a hit with the fans. Saari was, however, stolen away by Juventus after paying £5 million as compensation ahead of his remaining 2-year contract at Chelsea.

It seems that today, for a manager to keep his job with the Blues is a daunting task, with Sarri being the first manager in recent history to seemingly leave the club on his own terms. This begs the question of what would it take for a Chelsea manager not to be sacked? Well, the simple and obvious answer is to produce consistent results.

In 2011, Carlos Ancelloti was sacked for not bringing in any trophies while in 2009, Luiz Felipe Scolari was cut loose when it appeared that Chelsea wouldn’t make it to the top four. Although they managed to place third that season, it did not stop Scolari’s leaving. Abramovich has, it seems, somewhat dialled down his expectations in recent years, allowing Mourinho to stay after a trophy-less 2014 season as well as after Conte’s unimpressive 2017-18 season.

The question on everyone’s mind right now is who will take Sarri’s place? The blues have their eyes set on former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard, who is currently managing Derby County FC. Despite Lampard’s managerial abilities being rather contentious, ending his first season at Derby with a loss at the hands of Aston Villa in the Championship play-offs, his arrival may serve as a boost in morale for the players. In the 13 years Lampard spent at the club, he managed to rake in 11 major trophies. The Chelsea legend, however, expects to remain at the Derby for the time being.

Another viable option is the Wolverhamptom manager, Nuno Espirito Santo who has managed to pull his team out of the Championship and into the 7th position in the premier league last season. His ambitious approach may prove to be what Chelsea needs. Former Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc is also linked with the club but his arrival seems unlikely considering his 3-year hiatus.

Whoever ultimately comes in as manager will have an arduous challenge on their hands to whip Chelsea back into proper shape. The plethora of managers that have helmed the team has without a doubt taken a toll, putting the players through a torrent of different play styles and strategies. The transfer of star player Eden Hazard to Real Madrid has also left a gap in Chelsea’s attack. However, it isn’t all bad with youngster Christian Pulisic being signed from Dortmund. Chelsea’s next step remains to be seen.

(By Aryaman Gupta, an intern with NewsX.com)

He is on Twitter: @AryamanGupta99

