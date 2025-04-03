Chelsea Set To Battle For Thierno Barry In €40M Summer Transfer Move

While Barry is a serious target, Chelsea have other striker options on their radar. Liam Delap, currently at Manchester City, remains a primary target, but he is also attracting interest from Manchester United.

Chelsea prepares for another major squad overhaul in the upcoming summer transfer window. One of their top priorities is strengthening the No. 9 position, and they have now set their sights on French striker Thierno Barry. According to reports from Fichajes, the Blues are plotting a €40 million move for the 22-year-old forward, who has been making waves in La Liga with Villarreal.

Chelsea’s Striker Search: Barry Emerges as a Top Target

With manager Enzo Maresca looking to reshape the squad, Chelsea are keen to add a young, dynamic striker who can compete with Nicolas Jackson for the starting role. The club’s strategy is to bring in a forward who not only provides depth but also challenges for a first-team spot. Several names have been linked with Chelsea, and Thierno Barry is the latest to emerge as a potential signing.

Barry, who currently plays for Villarreal, has shown immense potential in his first season in Spain. After joining the Yellow Submarine in the summer of 2024, the young Frenchman quickly adapted to La Liga, showcasing his goal-scoring ability. He arrived from FC Basel, where he had already impressed by scoring eight goals in the first half of the 2024/25 season. Since moving to Villarreal, Barry has netted nine goals and provided three assists in 27 league appearances, proving he can perform at the highest level.

🚨 Chelsea are considering a move worth €40m to sign Villarreal’s 22-year-old striker Thierno Barry. Advertisement · Scroll to continue (Source: Fichajes) pic.twitter.com/5XJiFq7sjh — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 2, 2025

Chelsea Ready to Make Key Squad Changes

Chelsea are not just focusing on signings; they are also expected to offload several players to balance the squad. Maresca, who is determined to bring more quality to Stamford Bridge, has reportedly identified multiple departures alongside key signings. The club’s board is prepared to back him in the market as they aim for a stronger 2025/26 campaign.

While Barry is a serious target, Chelsea have other striker options on their radar. Liam Delap, currently at Manchester City, remains a primary target, but he is also attracting interest from Manchester United. Additionally, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is another name under consideration, though he is heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Can Barry Be Chelsea’s Next Star Striker?

At 22, Barry fits Chelsea’s profile of signing young talents with high potential. His versatility allows him to play as a central striker or on the right wing, making him a valuable asset for Maresca’s tactical plans. If Chelsea finalize the €40 million deal, Barry could play a crucial role in their attack next season, either as a backup for Jackson or as a direct competitor for the No. 9 role.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Chelsea fans can expect more developments in the coming weeks. As the club evaluates its options, Barry’s performances in La Liga could determine whether he becomes the Blues’ next big signing.

ALSO READ: Kamindu Mendis Cancels Honeymoon, Now Shocks KKR By Bowling With Both Arms